Grow your email list Create stunning email subscription forms for your website and watch your signup conversion rates soar. Connect widgets to your email marketing software, easily segment subscribers, and establish a long-term relationship with your audience.

Make it easy to contact you Allow your website visitors to share their questions and feedback through easily accessible online contact forms. Activate instant notifications to receive new form submissions right in your inbox and be able to respond directly via email.

Display calls to action Make sure important news doesn’t get unnoticed. Whether you’re running a sale or just want visitors to read your newly published blog post, Getsitecontrol widgets will help you encourage people to take action and check your content.

Conduct quick research Getsitecontrol’s form builder for Wix allows you to create online surveys in a matter of a few clicks. Utilize them to measure customer satisfaction, find out where your visitors learned about you, or collect their opinions about the upcoming changes.

Reduce bounce rate With the exit-intent technology, you can trigger popups right before your website visitors close the page. Display a website exit survey if you want to find out why people are leaving, or an email subscription form to convert them before they’re gone.