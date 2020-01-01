Create stunning email subscription forms for your website and watch your signup conversion rates soar. Connect widgets to your email marketing software, easily segment subscribers, and establish a long-term relationship with your audience.
Make it easy to contact you
Allow your website visitors to share their questions and feedback through easily accessible online contact forms. Activate instant notifications to receive new form submissions right in your inbox and be able to respond directly via email.
Display calls to action
Make sure important news doesn’t get unnoticed. Whether you’re running a sale or just want visitors to read your newly published blog post, Getsitecontrol widgets will help you encourage people to take action and check your content.
Conduct quick research
Getsitecontrol’s form builder for Wix allows you to create online surveys in a matter of a few clicks. Utilize them to measure customer satisfaction, find out where your visitors learned about you, or collect their opinions about the upcoming changes.
Reduce bounce rate
With the exit-intent technology, you can trigger popups right before your website visitors close the page. Display a website exit survey if you want to find out why people are leaving, or an email subscription form to convert them before they’re gone.
Skyrocket conversions
If you display calls to action when visitors are most engaged with the content, your chances to convert them into customers are the highest. Getsitecontrol’s targeting settings help you catch that moment precisely and target the right audience.
Start a free trial
Sign up now to empower your Wix website. Instant access to a full-featured free trial.
Looking for a way to get more email subscribers? Use professionally designed email signup forms that appear on a page without interrupting user experience on your website. Experiment with modal popups, floating bars, time-delayed slide-ins, exit-intent triggers, and lead magnets.
Need to collect specific information from your prospects and customers? With Getsitecontrol, you can turn a standard contact form into a convenient channel to leave feedback, request a callback, place an online order, or apply for a job – just by adding the required fields and checkboxes.
Conduct research right on your website or in your cloud app. Create quick surveys or multi-page questionnaires and set them to appear on selected pages at the right moment: after a visitor spends a certain amount of time on your website, upon button click, or right before they exit.
Boost conversion rates using well-targeted CTAs. Design beautiful popups, slide-ins, and floating bars that perfectly match the style of your website and nudge visitors into taking action. Use these widgets to announce special deals, drive traffic to a page, or display important notifications.
Connect your email capture forms to the email marketing software of your choice in a matter of a few clicks.
Zapier cloud solutions library
Integrate Getsitecontrol widgets with the cloud apps you use for business and set up a smooth data exchange.
Google Analytics
Track widget performance in the Google Analytics dashboard and get a bird’s eye view of your campaigns.
All you need for precise setup
Foolproof form builder
There is no need to have any coding experience or special knowledge to build forms and popups in Getsitecontrol. The dashboard is so newbie-friendly – you’ll create your first widget within minutes.
Multi-page widgets
By adding extra pages to a form, you can break down a lengthy online survey into smaller, digestible parts; or you can create a “submission success page” that displays after a visitor hits the Send button.
Targeting settings
You can set widgets to appear on selected pages and at a designated time. Furthermore, you can target new and returning visitors, as well as people using specific devices or located in particular countries.
Adaptive design
Your widgets will look perfect on mobile. Not only do they automatically adapt to smaller screens according to the Google requirements, but you can also manually adjust their appearance for mobile.
Real-time data
Keep an eye on your widgets’ performance, collect real-time statistics, and make changes on the go. Run multiple split tests right in the dashboard to find out the best combination of copy and creative.
Exit-intent detection
Use the exit-intent recognition technology to display popups and surveys right before visitors leave your website. Find out the reasons people abandon the page and convert some of them into subscribers.
Ready to start?
Try a full-featured form builder for Wix today. Boost website engagement and conversion rates.