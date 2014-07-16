Stay in touch with the new Contact widget

For our first blog post we have chosen some really good news - a brand new widget that will help you make your existing customers happier and gain new ones.

Our goal here at GetSiteControl is to create a set of website widgets that will be truly comprehensive, widgets that are easy to add and easy to manage. We want to create a place where a website owner can find everything they need, widget-wise. And we are making steady progress towards this challenging goal.

Today we are happy to announce the release of the new Contact widget, the 5th in the family of GetSiteControl widgets. This useful little tool needs no introduction. It is a website contact form we are all familiar with, the one you use to collect customer feedback, receive questions, technical issues and any other types of requests. Please welcome GetSiteControl Contact:

GetSiteControl Contact widget is very easy to add and manage, because you will need to add the code to your website only once to then be able to create new widgets, edit existing ones, turn them on and off in just a few clicks. This new widget is just as flexible as all other GetSiteControl widgets - it can be positioned anywhere on a page, you can choose from multiple different layouts and select the colors that will perfectly match your website design and make your widget look professional.

Being contactable helps you build trust with your website visitors. Provide them with an easy way to contact you with questions, show them that there are real people behind your website and that these people care.

Potential customers having questions or difficulties will not just leave your site frustrated to never come back, but may stay and address their questions to you thus letting you win more customers.

Customer feedback can be an invaluable source of information and ideas for you.

Customers complaining about the issues with your product or service help you identify areas for improvement.

Want to have a form like this on your website?

Sign up if you are a new user or just click on the Create widget button in your dashboard if you are already registered.

So, what do you think? Do you have a contact form on your website? We have already added the Contact widget to www.getsitecontrol.com, so feel free to stop by to say hello, share your ideas, thoughts or problems. We really want to hear from you.

Check out our step-by-step guide to learn how to add a contact form to your website.