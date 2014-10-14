Feature overview: Responsive mobile widgets

Is your website optimized for mobile devices? If yes, please read on, as we will talk of how GetSiteControl widgets behave on mobile. And if no, why not? Responsive web design seems to have become a necessity because of the huge growth in mobile traffic. More and more people every day choose to browse the Internet from their smartphones and tablets instead of their PCs, we all do so many things on the go these days. Still mobile users aren’t converting at the same rate as desktop users, and the obvious reason for that is poor mobile user experience. You are very unlikely to order, buy or subscribe if you can’t click the right link because the site is not mobile friendly.

And what if your site is responsive, but you are in need of third-party tools, such as opt-in forms, surveys, contact form or social buttons. These should be responsive too, right? No problem! If you are using GetSiteControl on a responsive website your widgets will become responsive too.

Here is how it works

When the width of the screen your responsive site is viewed on is less than a certain value your widgets will switch to the mobile view. By default this value is 640 pixels. Mobile widgets feature touch-friendly buttons and if there are several different widgets on your website they will all be displayed as a neat but conspicuous panel at the bottom of the screen.

Can I preview how my widgets will look on mobile?

Now you can. You only need to login to your account, click Site settings and switch to the Mobile tab. Here you can see how your widgets will look on mobile, choose a color if there is more than one widget and change the breakpoint (the screen width at which your widgets will convert to the mobile view).

And what if my website is not responsive?

If your website is not responsive your widgets will not convert to the mobile view either. We don’t want to spoil the overall look of your website, so your widgets will behave just like your website does.

Can I disable widgets for mobile users?

You might want to hide your widgets from mobile users and show them to desktop users only. You can easily do that if you visit the Targeting section of your widget’s editing window. Here you can choose to include desktop traffic only. You can even create different widgets for your desktop and mobile users and configure them to be shown only to their target audiences.

Don’t worry, you can just leave it to us

We are telling you all this just to let you know about all the different possibilities you have. But you don’t need to bother with any of the above settings if you don’t need them. If you leave everything as is, your widgets will automatically convert to the mobile view if your website is responsive.

Your mobile website visitors can now participate in your online surveys, easily contact you, subscribe to your newsletters, engage with your promotions, follow you and share your content on social media. That’s a great way to boost mobile user engagement.

So, how do you deal with your mobile traffic? Do you make any adjustments to your site to make it more mobile-friendly?