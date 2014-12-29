Get 3 months of premium access for free

We hope you all have a wonderful holiday season!

It is the season of gift-giving and here is what we have prepared for you: 3 months of free access to all GetSiteControl Plus features. The Plus features include advanced color customization, targeting, autoresponder, custom images, A/B testing and survey logic. You will also have access to any other paid features that will be released during this period.

All we want you to do is to share your honest opinion about GetSiteControl widgets on any social network or on your blog if you have one. And please include a link to www.getsitecontrol.com in your post.

Then just send a link to your post to contact@getsitecontrol.com to get your prize.

That’s all, there are no other requirements. You can write a detailed review on your blog if you like to share product reviews with your readers or just share your feedback on Facebook, Google+ or even Twitter.

We are looking forward to hearing your opinion!

UPDATE! Please don’t forget to send links to your posts to contact@getsitecontrol.com. We don’t want to miss any of your awesome reviews!