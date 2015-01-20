What's new: Add custom images to your widgets

We are very excited to announce a brand new feature that opens up a multitude of new possibilities for creating unique custom widgets - you can now add images to your GetSiteControl widgets!

You can upload your own image or choose one of the pictures from our gallery to create unique widgets sure to attract your site visitors’ attention.

You can add custom images to Promo, Subscribe, Follow and Share widgets.

Here is an example of a Promo widget you can create to promote sales and discounts on your website:

You can also customize your Subscribe widget by adding an image to it:

How about an attractive and professionally-looking Share widget?

All these widgets have been created with images from the gallery available in your dashboard. You can easily create a similar widget for your own website: login to your dashboard, create a widget and check the Add image check-box. And if you want to add a picture from the gallery, just click the Choose from gallery link. Then you can also adjust image settings if you like, such as image paddings, alignment and background.

You can upload your own custom image the same way via the Upload image… button.

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to add an image to your widget.

We’ve tried to make the process as simple and straightforward as possible, but if you still have questions, please don’t hesitate to ask. We will be happy to get feedback from you. Or maybe you have ideas about what other images you would like to see in the gallery? We’d like hear those too.

The new custom image feature is available for Plus and Pro users, so if you are on the Free plan you can check all the functionality and create a widget, but won’t be able to publish it on your website. Maybe it’s time to think about an upgrade? When upgrading to the Plus account which will only cost you $10/month you will also be able to completely customize all your widget colors, create autoresponders and configure advanced targeting rules.

Still not sure? We still have our special promotion going on where you can get 3 months of all the Plus features for free! All you need to do is to share your experience with GetSiteControl widgets on social networks or in your blog. Click here to learn more.