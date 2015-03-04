St. Patrick's Day: engage your customers with holiday-themed promotions

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, the day when everyone’s Irish, the day of shamrocks, leprechauns and the color green. That’s also a holiday that lends itself well to special themed promotions that are a tried and true way to engage your website audience.

You can set up a special holiday discount, run a contest or a giveaway. Whatever type of promotion you choose to do we can help you announce it on your website with a fun and eye-catching Promo notification. We have added a set of seven new images you can use to decorate your widget:

You can add any of these fun pictures to your widget in just a few clicks - all you need to do is open your widget, check the Add image check-box and then click Choose from gallery.

Here are a couple of examples of widgets you can put together using these St. Patrick Day themed images:

Our two examples are popups, but you can also choose to make your widget sit in the corner of the page so that it was less obtrusive. Try different widget positions to see which one looks best on your website.

You can also make your notification appear just before your visitors leave the site. If you want to learn how to do it, please read this guide.

Adding images to your widgets is a paid feature, but you can get it for free, because our special promotion is still going on. You can get 3 months of premium access for free if you simply share your opinion about GetSiteControl. There is still time to do that and get a cool looking widget for St. Patrick’s Day.

We are looking forward to seeing your creations!

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to add an image to your widget.