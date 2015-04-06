What's new: stats, charts and drag-n-drop

We have just released an update we don’t want you to miss, because this release is all about making it easier for you to manage your widgets.

Widget statistics at a glance

You can now view statistics on each of your widget represented by a chart and a world map. When you login to your GetSiteControl dashboard you will see that your widgets now have a new button called View statistics. Click this button to open the statistics page where you can view the widget’s impressions and clicks conveniently displayed on a bar graph. And there is also a world map that shows where the people who click your widgets come from.

You can easily change the represented time period and download a spreadsheet with the widget statistics right from this page via the Download statistics link.

Drag and drop widgets

You might have noticed the change in how the list of widgets in the dashboard now looks. Color coded types of widgets are the most obvious change which we hope will help you navigate your list of widgets faster and easier. Based on our own experience, when you manage more than one or two widgets it’s good to be able to easily tell them apart.

Another good thing is that you can now drag and drop widgets in the list to quickly reorder them.

Survey and Contact widgets are the two types that usually contain a lot of information and many fields. Managing all these fields has just got easier, because now you can change the order of fields in your widget by simply dragging and dropping them.

If you have a contact form on your website this form most probably requires an email address. Why not keep these addresses stored in a dedicated MailChimp list for further use? Your Contact widget can now be easily synced with a MailChimp list of your choosing, so all collected email addresses will automatically be sent to MailChimp. If you want to sync your widget switch to the Integrations tab when creating or editing your widget.

Please tell us how useful you find these changes. We love to get feedback from you and always use it when planning what to do next. So, don’t hesitate to share your comments.