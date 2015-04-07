New pictures for your widgets: owls, monsters and stamps

We’ve just added a whole lot of cool new pictures to the gallery! You can add any of these pictures to your widgets in just a few clicks: all you need to do is open your widget, check the Add image check-box and then click Choose from gallery to browse all the available images. The gallery is becoming quite extensive, so we have divided the images into categories that should make it easier for you to browse the gallery.

And the new categories are:

Monsters!

We are already using one of these guys in the exit widget on our own website. Here’s the one we have chosen:

This guy makes us smile every time we see the widget. And we’ve been told by some of our users that this fun widget was what made them stay on the website when they were going to leave!

If four-handed monsters are not your thing, we have 27 more monsters to choose from. Here are some of them:

Owls

The owl trend has been going strong for several years now. Why are owls so popular? How did this whole owl trend get started? Maybe the Harry Potter movies are to blame, hoo knows. Whatever the reason, the Internet is still obsessed with owls. So, we thought it would be fun to add some owl images to our gallery.

There are more owls to choose from in your dashboard:

The Batman owl is my personal favourite. What’s yours?

Stamps

If you have a more serious website with no place for humor we have something for you too - a collection of stylish stamps:

There are 42 stamps to choose from, both in black and white:

OK, we are going to keep this Friday post short. If you want to see all of the new pictures, login to your GetSiteControl dashboard. And if you are new here, sign up to create widgets for your website.

So, what do you think? Will you use these images for widgets on your website? Are there any other themed images you would like us to add? We are always open to suggestions.

