Announcing the GetSiteControl Affiliate Program

We’ve got a very exciting announcement today. We are launching a new GetSiteControl Affiliate Program which will let you earn money from every new customer you refer to GetSiteControl and even build a steady passive income.

How does it work?

As with any other affiliate program, once you sign up you will receive your own unique affiliate link to www.getsitecontrol.com. You can share this link via email, IM, Facebook, Twitter, on your website or blog or anywhere else. Simply refer the customer to our website and we will do the rest. When a new customer follows your link, signs up for an account and adds widgets to their website you will receive a commission. And if this customer upgrades to a paid plan you will get 30% of all their payments. That’s right, there are no time limitations. As long as the customers you have referred pay to us you will continue to get 30% of whatever sum they pay.

How much will I earn?

You will earn $3 for every new active customer who signs up through your referral link and 30% of all their future monthly or annual payments for the life of their account. As you refer more and more new customers your automatic recurring revenue can really begin to add up. Your affiliate commissions will be paid every 30 days via PayPal.

How do I become an affiliate?

If you already have an account with GetSiteControl you don’t need to create a new one. Just login to your dashboard, click Account and switch to the Affiliate tab. If you don’t have an account with us, sign up here, it will only take a minute. Anyone can become an affiliate. And it’s free of course.

Do you provide marketing materials?

Sure thing! We offer various-sized graphics that you can use on your website, blog or social media to increase your rate of referrals. Just make sure to use your unique affiliate URL to link the graphics to the GetSiteControl website. If you need another size or a differen graphic for better integration into your website or blog, please contact us at contact@getsitecontrol.com.

Where can I check my earnings?

The Affiliate section available in your dashboard is where you can find your referral link, configure the PayPal address, check your earning in real time and view all the transactions.

Do you verify referrals?

We had to add verification because creating fake accounts on www.getsitecontrol.com is just too easy, so the first automated register bot would earn all the money we have. And we would rather pay to those who have taken time to refer real people to GetSiteControl. The verification process is quite simple - at least one active widget should be added to the website. We keep your commission on hold for 30 days and if at the end of the month the account passes verification the commission is paid to you.

It’s our first time setting up an affiliate program, so we would be grateful for your feedback. Are there any other marketing materials you would like to use? Is everything clear in your affiliate dashboard? We would love to hear what you think!