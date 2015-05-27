What's new: A/B testing

Today we have a new feature to announce: A/B testing. It means, in a nutshell, that you can create two or more versions of the same widget and have them tested to see which one performs better. A/B tests have been a popular tool for quite some time now because they allow to precisely measure the effect the changes you make have on your sign-ups, downloads, registrations or purchases and use this data to implement only the changes that are sure to improve your site’s performance and increase conversions.

How it works

Let’s say you want to know whether a different call-to-action in your Subscribe widget will get you more subscribers. Or maybe you want to know where better to place your Promo bar - at the top of the page or at the bottom. There may be hundreds of examples, but it all comes down to whether or not the changes you are planning will improve your widget’s performance.

And so you create two versions of the same widget and add them to a test. Every website visitor will only see one version of the widget which will allow us to measure the performance of each of the versions. You can check test statistics any time on the dedicated A/B tests page and when you think that the collected data is enough to make a decision you can stop the test and deactivate the less successful variants in one click of a button.

What you can test

The new testing tool allows you to test literally every aspect of your widgets. Just to name a few:

widget color (a red bar vs. a green bar)

widget title (‘exclusive email offers’ vs. ‘newsletter subscription’)

description (‘subscribe and receive a discount’ vs. ‘subscribe to receive the latest news’)

call-to-action wording (‘Subscribe now’ vs. ‘Join over 5000 other subscribers’)

position on the page (a popup vs. a slide-in)

behavior settings (an exit popup vs. a delayed popup)

different images

How to create a test

After you have created two or more versions of the widgets you want to test click the A/B button one each of these widgets and choose what test you want to add them to. Then activate all of the widgets taking part in the test. That’s all, your test is already running and you can see it in the list of active tests in the dashboard. Click the Details link to see how your tests are going. When you think you have enough data to make the decision, click the Stop button and choose whether you want to deactivate or delete the less successful variants.

We do hope this new feature will help you create better widgets for your website, the ones that will get you more sign-ups, downloads, registrations, donations, comments, likes or shares.

If you have any comments, please don’t hesitate to share those with us. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask.

Update: Check out our step-by-step guide on how to A/B test your widgets.