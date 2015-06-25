AWeber & Constant Contact integrations, scheduler and more

We have just released a bunch of new features, big and small, which we hope will help you manage your website widgets easier. Read on to find out how to show a widget only on Sundays, schedule widgets to start and stop automatically and use UTM tags to target specific groups of website visitors.

If you use AWeber or Constant Contact to send email campaigns you can now sync your Subscribe widget to either of these services. All the email addresses collected with your website opt-in form will be automatically sent to the necessary contact list.

Until recently you could only sync your Subscribe widget with MailChimp. The feature turned out to be useful and very popuplar among our users because it allows you to connect your opt-in form to a contact list once and have all the new subscribers automatically added to the list.

Obviously not everyone is using MailChimp for email campaigns. So we listened to what our users say and chose to add integrations with AWeber and Constant Contact. Are you using something else? Tell us about it so that we knew what to plan next!

Check these guides for detailed instructions:

How to integrate your Subscribe widget with AWeber

How to integrate your Subscribe widget with Constant Contact

Scheduler

We have added two new scheduling options to the Behavior settings section. You can now schedule specific dates on which a widget will start and stop to be displayed. This can be really useful if you use a widget to notify website visitors of a specific event, such as a conference, a webinar, a product release or any other news that needs to be shown on your website for a limited time only. Using the new scheduling options you can now create such notifications in advance and be sure that they will automatically switch off when they are no longer needed.

The other new feature is scheduling widgets for specific days of the week, so you can choose to show one widget on Saturday and Sunday and another one on weekdays. That’s just one example. You can easily create a widget for each day of the week if you need it: just check the necessary check-boxes on the Behavior tab when creating your widgets.

Show widgets based on the percentage of page scrolling

You don’t always want to show a widget at once, sometimes you need website visitors to spend some time on the page before seeing your offer. Now you can set your widget to be shown when a visitor scrolls down to a certain percentage of the page height (25%, 50%, 75%, etc.).

If you choose to use this option website visitors will not see the widget right after opening the page. The widget will appear only after they scroll down and reach a certain part of the page (e.g. the middle of the page). So you can make sure that people understand what this page is about and are interested in it before showing a widget. This widget can invite them to subscribe, share the page, complete a survey or follow you on social media - with GetSiteControl widgets it can be anything you need.

Target visitors by UTM parameters

If you are using UTM tags to track campaigns you can now use the same tags to target widgets to website visitors coming from particular sources. For example, you can show a widget only to the visitors who have come to the site by clicking a link in your newsletter. You can also easily exclude these visitors from seeing a widget.

You can include or exclude visitors based on any of the five UTM parameters: source, medium, campaign, term and content.

This means you can configure your widgets to be shown to very specific groups of website visitors only, such as those coming from particular promotions, email, CPC campaigns or even a specific banner.

We hope you will find these new features useful. Try them out and let us know what you think in the comments or by emailing us at contact@getsitecontrol.com.