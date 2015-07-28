What's new: survey logic and improved mobile view

We have just released an update that includes some brand new functionality - survey logic! - and some improvements to the mobile version of GetSiteControl widgets. We will talk about the changes in the mobile view in a minute, but first let’s talk about survey logic.

What is survey logic?

In short, it’s sending respondents through different paths in a survey based on the answer they select. ‘Survey logic’, also known as ‘skip logic’, ‘conditional branching’ or simply ‘branching’ is when you are asked ‘Do you own a pet?’ in the first question and depending on what you answer you will see different questions after it. If you answer ‘Yes’ you might be asked what kind of pet you own. And if you answer ‘No’ then you might be sent straight to the end of the survey, see a ‘Thank you for participating’ message and be free to go, because all other questions in this survey just do not apply to you. That’s what survey logic is for, it allows you to ask the right questions to the right people.

A simple survey with no logic added is a linear set of questions in which questions go one after another and every respondent sees the same set of questions in the same order. With the help of survey logic you can create more than one path in a survey and make respondents see different number of questions or completely different sets of questions based on the answer they give.

What can I use survey logic for?

Disqualify respondents that do not meet certain criteria and make them skip questions that do not apply to them. This will allow you to not only save your visitors time, but also increase response rate and receive more accurate results.

Make respondents skip the whole survey or only a part of it if they choose a certain answer.

Offer different sets of questions to different demographics. You can create two or more paths in a survey and send respondents to them based on their answer to the first question. For example, you might want to ask their gender in the first question and then offer different sets of questions to men and women. Another example is asking whether a person is an existing customer and then showing specific questions to them depending on what they choose.

Create different success pages and display them according to the answer respondents choose in a certain question.

How does it work?

Setting up survey logic consists in creating rules for when to show a certain question. When creating your survey you need to choose what should happen when a respondent chooses each answer. Let’s say, if there are three answer variants you go through all of the options and choose what happens if a respondents selects each of them. You can choose to send them to any other question in this survey, send them to a particular success page or end the survey.

We’ve tried to make setting up survey logic in the dashboard as easy as possible. Actually the most challenging part in creating a survey with logic is developing a plan and figuring out what exactly participants should see and where they should go on each step. Once you have a clear idea of what the survey flow should be, you can set up an actual survey widget quite easily: create the necessary questions and answer choices and then use a simple drop-down menu to choose what should happen if a respondent selects each of the answer options. If you meet any difficulties while doing it we are always here to help.

Improved mobile view

One more thing we have been working on is the responsive mobile view. Here is the most important improvement we have made based on your feedback: when there is only one widget on a page it is now displayed as a bigger floating button in the lower right corner of the screen. It’s very easy to see, yet allows to keep the page clean and clutter-free.

If you want to learn more about the mobile view, please check this page.

That’s all the news we have for today. We are very grateful for your feedback and look forward to more of it!