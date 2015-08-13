What's new: use native network colors for your Follow and Share widgets

Today we would like to introduce a small feature that can have a large impact on your website appearance. Will you please look to the right now. Can you see something different about the Share buttons we are using? That’s right, they are now different colors, each color being the native color of the social network.

You can change the color scheme of your own Follow and Share widgets in just one click: just open the necessary widget and check the check-box that says Use native colors of social networks. That’s it, very easy.

It’s totally up to you to decide which option better suits your website design. You can choose to use native social media colors because these colors are strongly associated with the corresponding social media sites, so it can help your website visitors find the necessary Follow or Share buttons faster. On the other hand, a custom color can be a better match to your website design and just suit its overall appearance better.

Adding social media buttons to your website is very easy, but if you need help with it you can always check these how-to guides:

How to add social media follow buttons to your website

How to add social sharing buttons to your website

Floating buttons on the side of the page are the most popular position for social media links, but there are other options as well. You can choose to make your social widget into a top bar or bottom bar, a small panel at the bottom of the page, a slide-in or even a popup.

So, if you are looking for an easy way to add social media follow and share functionality to your website, we have the tools for you! Get them here for free.