New Chat widget is here!

It’s been a little while since our last update but that’s because we’ve been working hard to bring you a brand new widget.

The seventh GetSiteControl widget is called Chat and it’s a live chat for your website!

With this new widget you can chat with your website visitors in real time. Live chat is a great engagement booster. You can help your existing customers and prospects instantly solve issues and find answers to their questions getting more happy customers and conversions as a result.

It’s free

The Chat widget is included in the Free plan, so you can add a live chat to your website for free! If you don’t yet have an account with us, create one, it will take less than a minute.

Seamless conversations

We’ve made sure that your conversations with website visitors keep going even if one of you is not online. When the operator is not online all new conversions from website visitors will be automatically emailed to the operator. And if the visitor you are talking to is offline you can still reply to them and your response will be sent to them by email.

Two layouts

You can choose where to position your Chat widget: on the right or on the left. You can also make your widget appear as a panel at the bottom of the page or as a compact button in the corner of the page.

Visitor information

When you are chatting with a visitor you can always see all the information about this visitor - their name and email address, where they are from, their OS and browser and the page of your website they are currently viewing.

Star and ban conversations

There are times when you need to mark a conversation as ‘important’ to be able to find it again easily. In your Chat admin panel you can star a conversation in one click. Starred conversations will always appear at the top of the list.

You can also ban conversations to stop receiving notifications from them. Let’s hope you won’t need to use this feature all that often.

Welcome message

Configure a welcome message that will be shown to your website visitors as soon as they open the chat window. You can choose just to say ‘Hello’ and ask what questions they have. You can also specify how soon they can expect a reply from you.

Prechat form

The prechat form is a form that asks website visitors to leave their contact details. So if they are not online you will still be able to reply to their requests. You can choose to ask for an email only or for an email and name.

The Chat widget is the biggest task we have accomplished so far, so we would love to hear what you think about it. If you already have an account with GetSiteControl, the new widget is already available in your dashboard. Follow these instructions to add live chat to your website. If you do not yet have an account, create one, it’s free!

We always listen carefully to all of your comments and suggestions, so if you have any, please don’t hesitate to share them with us.