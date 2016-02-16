Chat widget: online & offline status

We have recently introduced a new Chat widget feature we hope you will find useful. The Chat widget can now display two statuses - one when the operator is online and the other when the operator is offline. So your website visitors will always know whether there is an operator online and available to chat.

Not everyone can provide 24/7 live chat service and not everyone needs to do it really, it all depends on the type of website you have. Now you can chat with your website visitors when you have time for it and configure a friendly custom message for when you don’t.

You can create different custom messages for when you are online and offline, so that your website visitors knew exactly what to expect. This is also a great opportunity to collect email addresses from website visitors even when you are not online.

Automatic online/offline status

When you have your GetSiteControl dashboard open your Chat widget will automatically switch to the ‘online’ status. As soon as you close the dashboard Chat availability status will be switched to ‘offline’. There is no need to change the status back and forth manually and there is no need to worry about forgetting to switch the Chat off.

Invisible status

You don’t always want to be ‘online’ when you have the dashboard open. If you want the status to stay ‘offline’ just change it to Invisible using the drop-down menu at the top of the dashboard. While signed in as ‘invisible’ you will appear offline to your website visitors.

Custom online and offline messages

You can customize the texts your website visitors see when you are online and offline. To change these messages go to the Content tab in your widget settings. There are three fields you can add different messages to:

Operator online . This one will be displayed when the operator is online. Here you can ask website visitors to leave their email address. The default messages is ‘Please leave your email to make sure you don’t miss any important notifications.’ You can leave this default message or change it to any other custom one.

. This one will be displayed when the operator is online. Here you can ask website visitors to leave their email address. The default messages is ‘Please leave your email to make sure you don’t miss any important notifications.’ You can leave this default message or change it to any other custom one. Operator offline (unknown user) . This one will be shown when the operator is offline and the visitor hasn’t yet left their email address. But you want them to. So the message will be something like ‘We are not online at the moment. Leave your email address and we will get back to you soon.’

. This one will be shown when the operator is offline and the visitor hasn’t yet left their email address. But you want them to. So the message will be something like ‘We are not online at the moment. Leave your email address and we will get back to you soon.’ Operator offline (user email already recorded). This one is also shown when the operator is offline but only if the visitor’s address has already been recorded, so there is no need to ask for it again. The default messages is ‘We are not online at the moment. Please leave a message and we will email you back at {email}.’. The visitor’s email address will be automatically inserted instead of {email}.

Sound notifications

A little extra feature you have asked for which is now available is sound notifications for incoming chats. Now you don’t need to rely only on push notifications from your browser, there will be a notification sound every time a new message is received.

As always, we welcome you feedback, comments and suggestions.