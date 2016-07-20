GetSiteControl + Zapier: connect all your favourite apps!

GetSiteControl has now officially joined the big Zapier family! Zapier is a web automation tool that allows you to easily move data between your web apps. It means that you can make Zapier send the data collected with your GetSiteControl widgets to any of the 500 (!) applications. You won’t need to write any code, just choose the two applications you want to be synced and let Zapier do the work.

Start automating GetSiteControl tasks using Zapier.

How does it work?

Using Zapier to connect apps is very easy. All you need to do is select the two apps you want to connect and then select a ‘trigger’ and an ‘action’ to create a rule that says ‘do this if this happens’. Triggers and actions are simply events. They can be things like a “new email” or a “new contact”. A Zap (that’s how they call an integration between two apps) combines triggers and actions — whenever the trigger event occurs, Zapier automatically completes the action for you.

How can I use it with GetSiteControl?

There are many ways you can use Zapier to connect GetSiteControl to other applications. The three widgets that can send data to other applications via Zapier are Subscribe, Contact and Survey.

Whenever someone sends you a message via a Contact widget, subscribes via a Subscribe widget or completes a survey you can send their contact information to your CRM:

You can also send new contacts to Pipedrive, Highrise, Capsule, Base, SugarCRM and more!

We do our best to integrate the most popular email marketing services, but if we do not support the service you are using there is a high chance you will find it on Zapier. So when someone submits their email address via a Subscribe widget you can choose to:

You can also make Zapier automatically sync new subscribers with UniSender, Act-On, Ontraport, Autopilot, Direct Mail, INinbox, Sendicate and many other apps.

You can send new messages submitted by your website visitors straight to your helpdesk system and make Zapier do any of the following:

Among other supported helpdesk apps are Desk, HappyFox, Groove, Mojo Helpdesk and many others.

Send data to your project management system

Want to create tasks when a website visitor submits a message using your widget? Using Zapier you can:

create Trello cards

cards create new Asana tasks

tasks create Basecamp to-dos

to-dos create new Podio tasks

tasks create new Teamwork tasks

tasks create new tasks in Todoist

create new tasks in Project Manager

So, the idea behind Zapier is to connect everything with everything! Follow this link to integrate GetSiteControl with any of the 500 applications available on Zapier.

And feel free to contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com if you need any help with setting up an integration.