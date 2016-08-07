What's new: 9 integrations, advanced scheduling and more!

We’ve just released a bunch of new features! We are working hard on providing you with more ways to manage the data collected with your widgets and more flexible behavior options. We will discuss each of the new features in more detail below, but first here is the gist:

New integrations Infusionsoft GetResponse MailerLite iContact ConvertKit VerticalResponse Mailjet Drip EasySendy

Advanced field mapping

Advanced scheduling (displaying widgets within a specific time range, e.g. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

(some coding skills required) Display widgets on a button click or a link (some coding skills required)

Now, let’s talk about each of these new features, what they are for and how they can make your life easier.

Email marketing integrations

You can now easily integrate your GetSiteControl widgets with these email marketing apps: GetResponse, MailerLite, iContact, ConvertKit, VerticalResponse, Mailjet, Drip and EasySendy.

If you are using one of these services for your email campaigns, you can now send the data collected with your GetSiteControl widgets straight to the necessary mailing list. Just choose the list on the ‘Integrations’ tab and GetSiteControl will automatically sync all your new contacts.

Infusionsoft integration

You might also want to send collected leads to your CRM system. If Infusionsoft is what you are using you can now automate this task too. We’ve got a lot of requests for this integration from clients, so we hope you will find it useful. Now you can make your Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget send new leads to Infusionsoft automatically as soon as they are captured.

Advanced field mapping

This one will be useful for those of you who are already using one of the built-in integrations or planning to start using one.

When you set up an inregration between GetSiteControl and another service (MailChimp, Infusionsoft, MailerLite, etc.) you need to specify which fields of your widget correspond to which fields in the target app. That’s called ‘field mapping’ and needs to be done once to make sure the information is passed and interpreted correctly.

Now you can choose to pass not only the actual responses given by website visitors, but also any of the additional details collected by GetSiteControl: date, country and city, OS, browser, IP, page, etc. These are called ‘system fields’ and you can make GetSiteControl send this information to your email marketing app or CRM.

Advanсed scheduling

Want to display a widget between 10 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on weekdays to tell your site visitors that you are open? Want to hold a flash sale or a giveaway for a limited time only? No problem! You can now easily choose specific time ranges so that your widget was displayed during certain hours of the day only. To enable this option, go to the ‘Behavior’ tab when editing your widget.

Webhooks

Webhooks are a way to instantly receive information from your widgets as soon as it’s submitted. Please note that webhooks are typically used by developers because they require some coding and technical knowledge. However, if you are familiar with webhooks, check our guide for instructions on how to enable them.

Display widgets on-click

Your can configure your widget to be displayed when a site visitor performs a certain action on your website, for example, clicks a ‘contact me’ button, clicks a link, adds an item to cart, etc. We’ve simplified the process, however, you’ll still need some coding skills or the help of a developer. See our guide here for instructions.

As always, if you have any questions, comments or suggestions, feel free to comment below or contact us at contact@getsitecontrol.com.