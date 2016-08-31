100.000 widgets!

We are thrilled to announce that we have just hit a major milestone as the 100,000th GetSiteControl widget has just been created! Here is a huge thank you to all of our users for helping us grow. Here’s to 100,000 more!

Our most popular widgets are and have always been Subscribe and Promo and it’s easy to see why.

Subscribe is a versatile opt-in tool that helps you easily collect email subscribers on your website and offers multiple options: floating bars, side buttons, classic popups, exit-intent popups, expandable bottom panels and many more. Collecting emails is the first step to successful email marketing. To make the next steps easier, GetSiteControl offers integrations with all major email marketing apps, as well as Zapier which gives access to 500 more integrations.

Promo is your go-to widget for any website notifications: promotional offers, discounts, deals, news, updates or announcements. Any time you have a message for your website visitors you can use Promo to help you communicate it.

Chat is the latest addition to the GetSiteControl widget kit. It isn’t as popular as other widgets yet, but we hope to see more live chats appearing on your websites in future.

Which widget do you use most often on your website? Which one do you find the most useful? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below. We are always happy to receive your feedback.