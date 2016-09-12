Add animated GIFs to your website popups!

Did you know you can add animated GIFs to your GetSiteControl widgets? Well, you can! Add your own custom GIF or choose one from the gallery to create fun animated popups that will surely grab your website visitors’ attention.

Add a GIF to your Promo widget to create cool-looking popup notifications or promotions like the one that popped up when you opened this page. If you want to see it again, click here.

Click here to see another example of a Promo widget featuring a GIF from the gallery. If you want to use one of the premade GIFs, simply open your widget, check the Add image check-box and then click on the Choose from gallery link. There are more than 40 GIFs to choose from. Just click on one of them to see a live preview in the preview window.

You can also add a GIF to your Subscribe widget to create an animated opt-in popup that will help you grow your email list faster. Click here to see an example.

To upload your own custom GIF, simply check the Add image check-box and then use the Upload image button to upload an image from your PC. If you need help with adding an image to your widget, check out this guide.

Don’t have an account with GetSiteControl yet? Click here to sign up and in five minutes you will be able to create professionally looking popups for your own website.