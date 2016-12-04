New Christmas icons for your widgets!

Christmas is well and truly on its way. Is your website ready? Are you preparing any special holiday offers and discounts for the visitors of your website or online store? If yes, then we have something for you to help you promote all those sales and special offers.

We have added two sets of new festive images for all your holiday promotional needs - Santas, deer, snowmen, christmas trees and other Christmas-themed images are already in the gallery in your dashboard. You can easily create a Promo popup with a festive image to promote sales, discounts and special deals.

If you want to offer something special to your website visitors for subscribing, you can create a fun festive Subscribe widget too.

There are 70 fun images to choose from! And you can use your own custom images too.

If you need help with creating a widget with an image, check our step-by-step guide.

Let’s get the Christmas spirit on!