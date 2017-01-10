Chat widget + Slack integration!

Happy 2017!

Today we’d like to announce an exciting update for those of you who prefer to use live chat to communicate with your website visitors. GetSiteControl Chat widget can now be integrated with Slack! Slack is a team communication tool used by thousands of teams and millions of users. If you are not yet familiar with Slack, check it out!

Connect your Chat widget and you will be able to chat with your website visitors directly from Slack.

Receive real-time Slack notifications about new chat conversations

Reply to your website visitors directly from Slack

Use Slack mobile and desktop apps to chat from anywhere

Manage live chat conversations in Slack

If Slack is your team’s communication tool of choice, you can now manage live chat conversations with website visitors right from your Slack dashboard. Connect your GetSiteControl account to start receiving instant in-app notifications when visitors on your website contact you through the Chat widget. Reply to these messages right from Slack, close conversations, assign your team members - all of this without leaving your Slack dashboard.

See our guide for more details.

Chat with your customers on mobile (iOS, Android, Windows Phone)

Slack offers free desktop and mobile apps that you can now use to chat with your website visitors on the go. Provide live support right from your iOS, Android or Windows Phone device. In-app notifications will let you know as soon as a visitor on your website starts a new chat conversation and you can easily reply directly from your mobile device.

If your team is already using Slack, now you never have to leave it to talk to your website visitors. Whenever someone has a question on your website, you’ll be able to reply to them instantly right from your Slack app. And if you haven’t used Slack before, do give it a try. There is a high chance you will like it!

For instructions on how to set up this integration, check our tutorials here and here.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.