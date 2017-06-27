GetSiteControl is an alternative to 87 apps!

Have you heard of AlternativeTo? It’s a free service that helps you find better alternatives to practically any web-based software, desktop computer software and mobile apps. The best part is that all recommendations are crowd-sourced which makes the data trustworthy.

As of today, GetSiteControl has been listed as an alternative to 87 apps and services!

We’ve designed GetSiteControl to be a one-stop solution for all your website visitor engagement needs. And we are happy to see that members of the AlternativeTo community agree with that.

GetSiteControl comes with all the tools you need to create

email lead capture forms

online surveys

live chats

promotional pop-ups and floating bars

contact forms

‘Follow’ and ‘Share’ social media buttons

What do these tools have in common? They allow you to communicate with your website visitors and engage them: chat with your customers in real time, get their feedback with the help of on-site surveys, create custom contact forms to let visitors submit questions and comments, announce updates, special offers, sales and promotions, invite visitors to follow you on social media and share your content. All of these tools are conveniently managed from a single dashboard allowing you to save time by using just one service instead of many. If you are new here, check out our Use Cases gallery for a quick overview of what GetSiteControl is capable of.

If you want to see the full list of 87 apps that can be replaced by GetSiteControl, click here.

And while you are there, give GetSiteControl a like if you feel like it ;-)

So, what do you think of AlternativeTo? Do you think it’s a useful resource? Have you used it to find alternatives to products you want to replace? Let us know. We’d love to hear about your experience.