56 new icons to add to your widgets!

We have just added 56 beautiful new icons that you can use in your GetSiteControl website popups!

There is a bit of everything in this set: pretty envelopes, paper planes and mailboxes for newsletter subscription popups, discount sale tags for sales promotions, space rockets, lightbulbs and stars for special announcements.

You can add any of these images to your Subscribe popups, Promo popups, Share popups and Follow popups to attract your website visitors’ attention to your message.

If you want to learn how to create a website popup with an image, check out this quick guide. The new icon set is already available in the Add image section in your dashboard.

We hope you like this fun summery icon set and are looking forward to seeing all the beautiful widgets you will create!