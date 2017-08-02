Our latest website design refresh

Have you noticed GetSiteControl website has undergone a little makeover? Check out our new home page if you haven’t seen it yet. In addition to refreshing the home page design, we have also updated all the individual widget pages to make them easier to understand and navigate. Here is an example!

Our aim was to try to communicate our message clearer, make it easier for everyone who visits our website to understand what it is that we do and how GetSiteControl tools can help them increase engagement on their websites. With this objective in mind we’ve tried to remove unnecessary clutter and organize elements according to importance to visitors.

We have also updated the main website colors to increase contrast and make the design pop. We really like the new subtle animation that adds a bit of interest without being too distracting. Do check out our new product pages if you’ve got a minute - Subscribe, Contact, Promo, Survey, Chat, Follow, Share - and feel free to tell us what you think!