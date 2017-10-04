GetSiteControl has been featured on Product Hunt!🚀

Two days ago GetSiteControl was featured on Product Hunt! If you are familiar with Product Hunt you’ll know that being featured is an important milestone in the life of a tech company. If you haven’t heard of Product Hunt, it’s one of the best websites on the Internet to discover new tech products, so definitely worth checking out.

We are happy to report that the response from the Product Hunt community was very positive. On the day of the launch, we received 20 positive reviews (and no negative ones!), 20 comments and about 200 upvotes. We also made it to the Popular section!

Check out our thread to see all the reviews and comments and add your own thoughts if you want.

We were glad to see some of our long-time customers among the reviewers too!

On the launch day, we used a Promo popup on our website to let people know that we had been featured. We’ve seen other companies use our Promo widget to announce their Product Hunt launch too! So here’s a tip for you: you can use a Promo popup or floating bar on your own website when you need to direct website visitors to a certain page.

Oh, and that promo code mentioned in the popup, you can use it until the end of the week 😉