12 new integrations! 🙌

Do you recognize any of these logos? If you are using one of these email marketing apps, we have great news for you! You can now easily integrate your GetSiteControl widgets with any of these apps.

Here are the twelve new third-party integrations we’ve just released:

What are these integrations for?

If you are using GetSiteControl widgets on your website, chances are high you capture email leads with at least one of them. The most obvious way to collect emails is to use the Subscribe widget but you can also collect your visitors’ contact details with a Contact widget or Survey widget. Collected emails are stored in your dashboard and can be downloaded as a spreadsheet at any time. But if you are using a third-party app to send newsletters, downloading the list from GetSiteControl and then uploading it manually to your email marketing app is a bit cumbersome. Third-party integrations allow you to avoid that extra work. Simply choose what app you want to send emails to and GetSiteControl will be automatically adding them to your mailing list.

Do I need to pay extra?

If you are a Plus or Pro customer, the new integrations are already included in your subscription plan! You can enable any of these new integration options in the Site settings section of your dashboard. If you are a Free customer and want to integrate your widgets with one of these third-party apps, you will need to upgrade your plan.

That’s all for today but there are more new features coming your way very soon, so keep your eyes peeled 😉