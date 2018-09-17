Customer feedback is crucial. It helps reduce the guesswork and optimize the customer journey – which in its turn can increase your revenue by up to 15% according to McKinsey research.

Yet, many website owners are still reluctant to start collecting customer feedback. Some believe it’s pointless because too few people respond to feedback requests anyway. Others are only interested in the opinion of those who have converted. (But how do you find out why some people didn’t convert if you never ask?). Finally, there are entrepreneurs who fear that collecting feedback may be technically challenging.

The truth is, with no-code apps like GetSiteControl, interacting with website visitors becomes super-easy even for non-techies. You can add surveys and contact forms to the most important pages of your website – those, where you know a potential customer is supposed to make the decision. And once you start engaging with the audience at earlier stages of the funnel, even if just few of them care to respond, you’ll already get a better idea on which step might be the bottleneck.

So why wait?

In this post, we’ll show you how to easily collect customer feedback with zero coding knowledge, and provide a few examples of feedback widgets installed on real websites that will hopefully inspire you for creating one.

To start using GetSiteControl widgets, all you need is install the freemium plugin from the WordPress repository if your website is on WordPress.

And if you’re using any other platform, simply copy and paste a tiny code snippet to the code of your website. Don’t worry, you don’t have to understand coding, it’s a basic Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V action. Here is a short four-step instruction on how to do it in less than 2 minutes.

Now that we’ve sorted that out, here are 8 ideas on how to use website feedback widgets to learn what your audience thinks and wants.