Integrate Slack into website live chat with GetSiteControl [UPDATED]

For those yet unfamiliar with Slack, it’s one of the most convenient team communication tools used by thousands of teams and millions of users worldwide. And if you haven’t had a chance to try it, we encourage you to check it out !

The first update of the year we’d like to announce is a long-awaited integration between Live Chat widget and Slack. Those of you already using GetSiteControl live chat to communicate with the website visitors will now be able to manage conversations right in your Slack dashboards and respond to the incoming messages even on-the-go from its mobile app.

Now, let’s take a closer look at how this integration between Slack and your website live chat works.

Manage live chat conversations in Slack

If you’re already using Slack as your team's communication tool, now you’ll be able to manage live chat conversations with website visitors right from your Slack dashboard together with your team members.

To start, connect your Chat widget to Slack using the instructions provided in the Integrations tab on GetSiteControl dashboard. You’ll be asked to sign in to your workspace.

Once you do that, you’ll start receiving instant in-app notifications each time visitors on your website send a message through the live chat. Reply to these messages right from Slack, close the conversations that are finished, assign your team members to participate — all of this without leaving your Slack dashboard.

To learn more about managing chat conversations in Slack, check out our how-to guide.

Chat with your customers on mobile (iOS, Android, Windows Phone devices)

Slack offers free apps for desktop and mobile devices. That means you can continue responding to the incoming messages and proving live support even on the go from your iOS, Android, or Windows Phone device. Again, it works the same way as if you were using Slack ordinarily. You’ll be receiving in-app notifications as soon as a visitor on your website starts a new chat conversation, and you’ll be able to easily reply directly from your mobile device.

Remember that GetSiteControl live chat widget collects email addresses at the beginning of the conversation, so you’ll be able to continue it via email even if the other person goes offline.

We hope that you are as excited about the update as we are. And here is why. Technically, the biggest benefit of Slack integration with your website chat, is that you never have to leave your team’s favorite communication platform to talk to your website visitors. Whenever someone on your website has a question, you'll be able to reply to them instantly right from your Slack account without switching between tabs.

And if you haven't used Slack before, do give it a try. Chances are, you’ll love it just like thousands of teams all over the world. For a detailed instruction on how to integrate Slack into a website live chat and set everything up, check our tutorials here.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.