New Valentine's Day icons + 5 marketing ideas

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner which means businesses around the world are flexing their romantic advertising muscles. How about you? Are you preparing any Valentine’s Day themed offers and promotions? Valentine’s Day marketing is not only for hotels, restaurants, florists and jewelers, it’s a great opportunity for any website to create engaging online marketing campaigns inspired by the most romantic day of the year.

To make it easier for you to create beautiful Valentine’s Day marketing campaigns, we have added new icons that you can add to your promotional pop-ups in just a couple of clicks. The new icons are already in your dashboard, ready to be added to your website widgets. If you need help with creating a popup with an image, like the one below, check out this step-by-step guide.

Valentine’s Day marketing ideas

Now, what can you use these icons for? The sky is the limit, of course, but if you need some inspiration to get you started, read on to find five popular Valentine’s Day marketing ideas.

Offer a discount

This is one of the most popular holiday marketing moves, especially for eCommerce websites. Create a special limited-time discount and use a Promo widget to promote it to your website visitors.

Promote a gift guide

We all know how hard it can be to find the perfect gift for our loved ones. Help your readers out by compiling a gift guide and promote it with a beautiful pop-up that will direct website visitors to a blog post or a curated collection.

Promote gift cards

If you are offering gift cards that make good Valentine’s Day gifts, let your website visitors know about it! Create a pop-up saying “Hey! Do you know we offer gift cards? They are awesome gifts!”, add a romantic icon and you are all set.

Offer fast shipping

Are you offering next day delivery? Do you have an option for express shipping? Let your website visitors know! You will help those who leave present-buying to the last minute and get extra sales. Win-win!

Ask your audience to “Share the Love” on social media

Create a fun Valentine’s Day inspired pop-up asking your visitors to ‘share the love’ on social media. You can use our Share widget and add one of the new icons to it to create a beautiful widget that will ask website visitors to share your content on social media.

If you need help with creating your promotional pop-ups, feel free to contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com. We love hearing from you!

Now, what’s your preferred type of Valentine’s Day promotional activities?