We are thrilled to announce that we have just hit a major milestone as the 100,000th GetSiteControl widget has just been created! Here is a huge thank you to all of our users for helping us grow. Here's to 100,000 more!
What's new: 9 integrations, advanced scheduling and more!Posted by Ksenia Borisova on August 7th, 2016
We've just released a bunch of new features! We are working hard on providing you with more ways to manage the data collected with your widgets and more flexible behavior options. We will discuss each of the new features in more detail below, but first here is the gist:
- New integrations
- Infusionsoft
- GetResponse
- MailerLite
- iContact
- ConvertKit
- VerticalResponse
- Mailjet
- Drip
- EasySendy
- Advanced field mapping
- Advanced scheduling (displaying widgets within a specific time range, e.g. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Webhooks (some coding skills required)
- Display widgets on a button click or a link (some coding skills required)
Now, let's talk about each of these new features, what they are for and how they can make your life easier.
GetSiteControl + Zapier: connect all your favourite apps!Posted by Ksenia Borisova on July 20th, 2016
GetSiteControl has now officially joined the big Zapier family! Zapier is a web automation tool that allows you to easily move data between your web apps. It means that you can make Zapier send the data collected with your GetSiteControl widgets to any of the 500 (!) applications. You won't need to write any code, just choose the two applications you want to be synced and let Zapier do the work.
Start automating GetSiteControl tasks using Zapier.
How does it work?
Using Zapier to connect apps is very easy. All you need to do is select the two apps you want to connect and then select a 'trigger' and an 'action' to create a rule that says 'do this if this happens'. Triggers and actions are simply events. They can be things like a "new email" or a "new contact". A Zap (that's how they call an integration between two apps) combines triggers and actions — whenever the trigger event occurs, Zapier automatically completes the action for you.
What's new: Multiple users & Chat operatorsPosted by Ksenia Borisova on June 29th, 2016
Exciting news! We've just released a major update that many of our users have been waiting for.
You can now add multiple managers and multiple chat operators to your GetSiteControl account!
This new functionality makes GetSiteControl a great choice for owners of multiple websites and for bigger teams. Now you don't need to do all the work in your GetSiteControl account yourself, you can easily delegate these tasks to other members of your team. You can even assign different tasks to different people: let some of them handle live chats while others create widgets for new campaigns, deal with email marketing or conduct online surveys.
Get 3 months of Plus access for free!Posted by Ksenia Borisova on March 25th, 2016
We hope you all had a lovely Easter!
We are happy to announce that we are extending our special offer. You can get three months of premium features for your account for free!
All you need to do is share your feedback about GetSiteControl on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ or any other social media, on your website or blog.
Here is what you get
Three months of access to all Plus features including:
- Custom images
- Autoresponder
- Skip logic in surveys
- A/B testing
- Advanced targeting
What you need to do
Simply share a link to GetSiteControl on any social media or write about it on your website or blog. Basically, share your opinion about GetSiteControl anywhere on the Internet and send a link to your post to contact@getsitecontrol.com to claim your free upgrade.
This offer is valid for free users only.
Introducing the new GetSiteControl plugin for WordPressPosted by Ksenia Borisova on March 17th, 2016
Greetings to all WordPress users!
We are proud to announce the release of our new official WordPress plugin. It's already available for download from the WordPress Plugin directory.
It's a free plugin for WordPress that lets you easily install GetSiteControl widgets and display them on your website. The plugin adds GetSiteControl script into the code of your website so that you don't need to deal with code. After installing the plugin you will be able to create beautiful widgets and publish them on your website at once.
You still need to have a registered GetSiteControl account because you will manage your actual widgets from your GetSiteControl dashboard. However, the plugin makes the initial setup much easier. Don't worry, you can sign up for a free account right from your WordPress dashboard.
If you need help with installing GetSiteControl on a WordPress site, check these step-by-step instructions.
Once you install the plugin, you will get access to seven cool engagement tools for your website: contact forms, live chats, surveys, opt-in forms, promo messages, follow and share social media buttons. You can easily manage all of these from a single dashboard, create new widgets, manage existing ones, turn them on and off with a click of a button. All the engagement tools you need in a single time-saving plugin!
Chat widget: online & offline statusPosted by Ksenia Borisova on February 16th, 2016
We have recently introduced a new Chat widget feature we hope you will find useful. The Chat widget can now display two statuses - one when the operator is online and the other when the operator is offline. So your website visitors will always know whether there is an operator online and available to chat.
Not everyone can provide 24/7 live chat service and not everyone needs to do it really, it all depends on the type of website you have. Now you can chat with your website visitors when you have time for it and configure a friendly custom message for when you don't.
What's new: MadMimi, ActiveCampaign, Campaign Monitor integrations and morePosted by Ksenia Borisova on January 19th, 2016
If you are actively using GetSiteControl you might have noticed some of the new features already, but if you haven't, read on to find out about these recently added updates:
- MadMimi integration
- ActiveCampaign integration
- Campaign Monitor integration
- Free custom colors
- API tagreting
- Survey welcome page
Mad Mimi, ActiveCampaign and Campaign Monitor
Three new integrations are now available. You can integrate your account with Mad Mimi, ActiveCampaign or Campaign Monitor. It means that all the email addresses collected with a Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget will be automatically sent to the selected service and added to the mailing list you specify. So, if you are using any of these three services for email marketing we highly recommend setting up automatic export of the data collected with your GetSiteControl widgets. If you need help with setting it up, check these guides for step-by-step instructions:
How to integrate your Subscribe widget with Mad Mimi
How to integrate your Subscribe widget with ActiveCampaign
How to integrate your Subscribe widget with Campaign Monitor
New Chat widget is here!Posted by Ksenia Borisova on November 12th, 2015
It's been a little while since our last update but that’s because we've been working hard to bring you a brand new widget.
The seventh GetSiteControl widget is called Chat and it’s a live chat for your website!
With this new widget you can chat with your website visitors in real time. Live chat is a great engagement booster. You can help your existing customers and prospects instantly solve issues and find answers to their questions getting more happy customers and conversions as a result.
It's free
The Chat widget is included in the Free plan, so you can add a live chat to your website for free! If you don't yet have an account with us, create one, it will take less than a minute.
What's new: use native network colors for your Follow and Share widgetsPosted by Ksenia Borisova on August 13th, 2015
Today we would like to introduce a small feature that can have a large impact on your website appearance. Will you please look to the right now. Can you see something different about the Share buttons we are using? That's right, they are now different colors, each color being the native color of the social network.
You can change the color scheme of your own Follow and Share widgets in just one click: just open the necessary widget and check the check-box that says Use native colors of social networks. That's it, very easy.
It's totally up to you to decide which option better suits your website design. You can choose to use native social media colors because these colors are strongly associated with the corresponding social media sites, so it can help your website visitors find the necessary Follow or Share buttons faster. On the other hand, a custom color can be a better match to your website design and just suit its overall appearance better.
Adding social media buttons to your website is very easy, but if you need help with it you can always check these how-to guides:
How to add social media follow buttons to your website
How to add social sharing buttons to your website
Floating buttons on the side of the page are the most popular position for social media links, but there are other options as well. You can choose to make your social widget into a top bar or bottom bar, a small panel at the bottom of the page, a slide-in or even a popup.
So, if you are looking for an easy way to add social media follow and share functionality to your website, we have the tools for you! Get them here for free.