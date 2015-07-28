We have just released an update that includes some brand new functionality - survey logic! - and some improvements to the mobile version of GetSiteControl widgets. We will talk about the changes in the mobile view in a minute, but first let's talk about survey logic.

What is survey logic?

In short, it's sending respondents through different paths in a survey based on the answer they select. 'Survey logic', also known as 'skip logic', 'conditional branching' or simply 'branching' is when you are asked 'Do you own a pet?' in the first question and depending on what you answer you will see different questions after it. If you answer 'Yes' you might be asked what kind of pet you own. And if you answer 'No' then you might be sent straight to the end of the survey, see a 'Thank you for participating' message and be free to go, because all other questions in this survey just do not apply to you. That's what survey logic is for, it allows you to ask the right questions to the right people.

A simple survey with no logic added is a linear set of questions in which questions go one after another and every respondent sees the same set of questions in the same order. With the help of survey logic you can create more than one path in a survey and make respondents see different number of questions or completely different sets of questions based on the answer they give.