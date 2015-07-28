What's new: survey logic and improved mobile view

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on July 28th, 2015

We have just released an update that includes some brand new functionality - survey logic! - and some improvements to the mobile version of GetSiteControl widgets. We will talk about the changes in the mobile view in a minute, but first let's talk about survey logic.

What is survey logic?

In short, it's sending respondents through different paths in a survey based on the answer they select. 'Survey logic', also known as 'skip logic', 'conditional branching' or simply 'branching' is when you are asked 'Do you own a pet?' in the first question and depending on what you answer you will see different questions after it. If you answer 'Yes' you might be asked what kind of pet you own. And if you answer 'No' then you might be sent straight to the end of the survey, see a 'Thank you for participating' message and be free to go, because all other questions in this survey just do not apply to you. That's what survey logic is for, it allows you to ask the right questions to the right people.

Add skip logic (branching) to your website survey

A simple survey with no logic added is a linear set of questions in which questions go one after another and every respondent sees the same set of questions in the same order. With the help of survey logic you can create more than one path in a survey and make respondents see different number of questions or completely different sets of questions based on the answer they give.

AWeber & Constant Contact integrations, scheduler and more

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on June 25th, 2015

We have just released a bunch of new features, big and small, which we hope will help you manage your website widgets easier. Read on to find out how to show a widget only on Sundays, schedule widgets to start and stop automatically and use UTM tags to target specific groups of website visitors.

New integrations with AWeber and Constant Contact

null

If you use AWeber or Constant Contact to send email campaigns you can now sync your Subscribe widget to either of these services. All the email addresses collected with your website opt-in form will be automatically sent to the necessary contact list.

Until recently you could only sync your Subscribe widget with MailChimp. The feature turned out to be useful and very popuplar among our users because it allows you to connect your opt-in form to a contact list once and have all the new subscribers automatically added to the list.

Obviously not everyone is using MailChimp for email campaigns. So we listened to what our users say and chose to add integrations with AWeber and Constant Contact. Are you using something else? Tell us about it so that we knew what to plan next!

What's new: A/B testing

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on May 27th, 2015

Today we have a new feature to announce: A/B testing. It means, in a nutshell, that you can create two or more versions of the same widget and have them tested to see which one performs better. A/B tests have been a popular tool for quite some time now because they allow to precisely measure the effect the changes you make have on your sign-ups, downloads, registrations or purchases and use this data to implement only the changes that are sure to improve your site’s performance and increase conversions.

New A/B testing feature in GetSiteControl widgets

How it works

Let’s say you want to know whether a different call-to-action in your Subscribe widget will get you more subscribers. Or maybe you want to know where better to place your Promo bar - at the top of the page or at the bottom. There may be hundreds of examples, but it all comes down to whether or not the changes you are planning will improve your widget’s performance.

And so you create two versions of the same widget and add them to a test. Every website visitor will only see one version of the widget which will allow us to measure the performance of each of the versions. You can check test statistics any time on the dedicated A/B tests page and when you think that the collected data is enough to make a decision you can stop the test and deactivate the less successful variants in one click of a button.

What's new: mobile view, targeting and more

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on May 6th, 2015

We have just released a bunch of new useful features and most of them are based on the feedback we receive from our users! So if you have suggestions, feature requests or any other comments, please don't hesitate to share those with us. OK, here's what's new:

New mobile view

We have completely redesigned the responsive mobile widget view. If your website is responsive your popup widgets will no longer be minimized when viewed on mobile devices. They will still be displayed as popups and their size will be adjusted to fit smaller screens. Here are examples of how a Follow, Survey and Subscribe popups will look like on a mobile device:

null

Bars, buttons and panels are now displayed in a minimized compact view when the site is opened on mobile devices.

Announcing the GetSiteControl Affiliate Program

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on April 21st, 2015

We've got a very exciting announcement today. We are launching a new GetSiteControl Affiliate Program which will let you earn money from every new customer you refer to GetSiteControl and even build a steady passive income.

null

How does it work?

As with any other affiliate program, once you sign up you will receive your own unique affiliate link to www.getsitecontrol.com. You can share this link via email, IM, Facebook, Twitter, on your website or blog or anywhere else. Simply refer the customer to our website and we will do the rest. When a new customer follows your link, signs up for an account and adds widgets to their website you will receive a commission. And if this customer upgrades to a paid plan you will get 30% of all their payments. That's right, there are no time limitations. As long as the customers you have referred pay to us you will continue to get 30% of whatever sum they pay.

How much will I earn?

You will earn $3 for every new active customer who signs up through your referral link and 30% of all their future monthly or annual payments for the life of their account. As you refer more and more new customers your automatic recurring revenue can really begin to add up. Your affiliate commissions will be paid every 30 days via PayPal.

New pictures for your widgets: owls, monsters and stamps

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on April 7th, 2015

We've just added a whole lot of cool new pictures to the gallery! You can add any of these pictures to your widgets in just a few clicks: all you need to do is open your widget, check the Add image check-box and then click Choose from gallery to browse all the available images. The gallery is becoming quite extensive, so we have divided the images into categories that should make it easier for you to browse the gallery.

And the new categories are:

Monsters!

We are already using one of these guys in the exit widget on our own website. Here's the one we have chosen:

null

This guy makes us smile every time we see the widget. And we've been told by some of our users that this fun widget was what made them stay on the website when they were going to leave!

If four-handed monsters are not your thing, we have 27 more monsters to choose from. Here are some of them:

null

What's new: stats, charts and drag-n-drop

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on April 6th, 2015

We have just released an update we don't want you to miss, because this release is all about making it easier for you to manage your widgets.

Widget statistics at a glance

You can now view statistics on each of your widget represented by a chart and a world map. When you login to your GetSiteControl dashboard you will see that your widgets now have a new button called View statistics. Click this button to open the statistics page where you can view the widget's impressions and clicks conveniently displayed on a bar graph. And there is also a world map that shows where the people who click your widgets come from.

null

St. Patrick's Day: engage your customers with holiday-themed promotions

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on March 4th, 2015

St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner, the day when everyone's Irish, the day of shamrocks, leprechauns and the color green. That's also a holiday that lends itself well to special themed promotions that are a tried and true way to engage your website audience.

You can set up a special holiday discount, run a contest or a giveaway. Whatever type of promotion you choose to do we can help you announce it on your website with a fun and eye-catching Promo notification. We have added a set of seven new images you can use to decorate your widget:

null

You can add any of these fun pictures to your widget in just a few clicks - all you need to do is open your widget, check the Add image check-box and then click Choose from gallery.

Here are a couple of examples of widgets you can put together using these St. Patrick Day themed images:

null

What's new: Add custom images to your widgets

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on January 20th, 2015

We are very excited to announce a brand new feature that opens up a multitude of new possibilities for creating unique custom widgets - you can now add images to your GetSiteControl widgets!

You can upload your own image or choose one of the pictures from our gallery to create unique widgets sure to attract your site visitors' attention.

You can add custom images to Promo, Subscribe, Follow and Share widgets.

Here is an example of a Promo widget you can create to promote sales and discounts on your website:

Promo widget with an image

Get 3 months of premium access for free

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on December 29th, 2014

Share your experience with GetSiteControl and get 3 months of premium access for free

We hope you all have a wonderful holiday season!

It is the season of gift-giving and here is what we have prepared for you: 3 months of free access to all GetSiteControl Plus features. The Plus features include advanced color customization, targeting, autoresponder, custom images, A/B testing and survey logic. You will also have access to any other paid features that will be released during this period.

All we want you to do is to share your honest opinion about GetSiteControl widgets on any social network or on your blog if you have one. And please include a link to www.getsitecontrol.com in your post.

Then just send a link to your post to contact@getsitecontrol.com to get your prize.

That's all, there are no other requirements. You can write a detailed review on your blog if you like to share product reviews with your readers or just share your feedback on Facebook, Google+ or even Twitter.

We are looking forward to hearing your opinion!

UPDATE! Please don't forget to send links to your posts to contact@getsitecontrol.com. We don't want to miss any of your awesome reviews!