How to use popups on your blog to get more fans and followers

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on August 6th, 2018

Before we begin, a quick note — all of the examples you will see in this post can be easily recreated using GetSiteControl widgets. The owls are also included 🦉

Today we would like to focus on blogs and how you can use popups to get more traffic and engagement for your blog. There are different kinds of blogs, of course, so details may vary depending on what you are writing about and who your readers are. However, no matter what type of blog you have - a personal blog, a business blog, a professional blog - we are sure you want more readers. That's one common goal of every blogger - to get more fans and followers. In this post, we are going to talk about five types of website popups that will help you increase engagement, get more views and traffic, get more subscribers and exposure.

Email newsletter subscription

It's common practice to invite your blog readers to subscribe to your email newsletter. You have probably noticed that many bloggers choose to use opt-in popups to collect emails on their blog. The reason popup lead forms are so popular is very simple - they work.

However, you do need to put some thought into creating your popup opt-in form:

  • It should match your website design and look good. There is no need to compromise your website's appearance for the sake of email leads;
  • The form should have the right incentive. What is it your readers will get if they subscribe? What's the value for them? It can be unique content that they can't get anywhere else, it can be an e-book or a downloadable report, it can even be a chance to win something. Always remember that the wording is very important and can greatly affect the popup's CTR;
  • The popup should appear at the right moment. In most cases, you don't want to show it as soon as someone opens the page. They don't yet know what your blog is about, right? There are several options you can use to avoid this: delayed popups that appear after a certain time period; scroll-triggered popups; exit popups; popups targeted to returning visitors only; popups displayed on selected pages only. To choose the right scenario, think about how visitors behave when they visit your blog. If you are not sure, you can always run an A/B test to see which behavior gets the best results;
  • Consider adding an autoresponder email to thank your readers for subscribing, send links to useful resources or a link to download the promised content.

You can use the Subscribe widget to create a perfect lead generation popup for your blog.

GetSiteControl widgets for nonprofits

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on May 11th, 2018

Free widgets for nonprofits from GetSiteControl

Did you know that GetSiteControl tools are free for non-profit websites? We are proud to be working with hundreds of non-profit organizations from all over the world and helping them connect with their audience through their websites. Free website engagement tools are a small thing, but we are glad that in a small way we are helping these cause-driven organizations achieve their goals.

We’ve come to know some amazing organizations through this program. Today we would like to introduce you to some of them and showcase the widgets they are using on their websites. We hope it will give you ideas on how you can use GetSiteControl widgets in new ways on your own website, either nonprofit or commercial one.

Mall Galleries, Federation of British Artists, UK

Mall Galleries is an Art Gallery based in Central London and the home of The Federation of British Artists - an Arts Charity comprising nine of the UK’s leading Art Societies. The Federation provides exhibition facilities and organises Open Art exhibitions for public viewing in the Mall Galleries. The Open Exhibitions provide opportunities for developing artists to exhibit alongside more established artists. Their education programme incorporates collaboration with people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities. Mall Galleries and the Federation also operate an Art Consultancy and an Online Sales Platform - Buy Art | Buy Now as well as a Venue Hire operation to sell the Mall Galleries space to others wishing to organise exhibitions and events.

Here is what they say:

The GetSiteControl widgets are amazing and extremely effective. We’ve seen newsletter subscriptions rise, users on our website sign up to our Friends Scheme and help to convert users to buyers on our online sales platform. We’ve also had fewer complaints about hard-to-find information regarding closing times.

Getting ready for the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on April 19th, 2018

Disclaimer: This article is provided for your convenience and does not constitute legal advice.

May 25 is fast approaching which means the new European data protection regulation will go into effect very soon. The EU General Data Protection Regulation also know as GDPR is a huge update that "was designed to harmonize data privacy laws across Europe, to protect and empower all EU citizens data privacy and to reshape the way organizations across the region approach data privacy." Let's talk about what this update means for you as our customer as well as for us, who will be affected and what needs to be done to be compliant.

While the new regulation may seem intimidating, it's actually intended to make compliance with European laws easier. Prior to the GDPR, each country within the EU had different data protection laws, making it difficult for companies to comply across Europe. With the GDPR being a unified set of rules, companies can comply at the European level rather than on a country-by-country basis.

If you know all the theory already, scroll down to read what we have been doing to prepare for the GDPR.

Who does the GDPR apply to?

The GDPR applies to all organizations, located within the EU and outside of it, processing and holding the personal data of data subjects residing in the European Union. It means that regardless of the location, all companies processing personal data of EU citizens are affected by the GDPR.

Customer case study: Kern River Outfitters

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on March 20th, 2018

Today we would like to introduce you to one of our amazing customers, Kern River Outfitters, who have had great results using GetSiteControl Subscribe widget to collect email leads through their website. They are sharing their lead generation process and tips on getting the best results.

Kern River Outfitters is a whitewater rafting family business located in Southern California, near Los Angeles. They offer rafting trips of varying length and difficulty from just a few hours to a few days varying from Class II to Class V. They have been operating on the Kern River since 1980 and are rated by National Geographic as "One of the Best Adventure Companies on Earth"!

Customer success story: Kern River Outfitters

People coming to the Kern River Outfitters website are obviously interested in whitewater rafting or similar adventure activities, but they don't necessarily know what exactly they need or how they should proceed, so there is a high chance they will look around and leave. One way to turn these people into potential customers is to ask for their email address promising to provide assistance with the exact things they most likely find confusing. This is what Kern River Outfitters are using GetSiteControl Subscribe widget for.

Kern River Outfitters started using a Subscribe widget to collect leads on their website in 2017. As you can see, it's a very simple form, but it does a great job at clearly conveying the value of the offer. Here is what they have to say about the widget's effectiveness:

The conversion rate for getting an email sign up was 2.26%. This beat out the other pop up plugins we tested by 23%. From the emails collected, 71 became customers with over 100% of them booking more than one space. The cost of GetSiteControl was more than paid for by the first conversion.

GetSiteControl expert reviews

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on March 5th, 2018

Do you rely on reviews when looking for new tools? Or do you prefer to experience every product first hand and form your own opinion? If you are interested in reviews, here are some of the expert opinions on GetSiteControl we've recently come across. If you like to write your own reviews, check the end of this post for great places to share your opinion.

FinancesOnline awards for GetSiteControl

FinancesOnline

GetSiteControl Reviews: Overview, Pricing and Features

GetSiteControl has been awarded the "Rising Star" award as well as the "Great User Experience" recognition for best conversion rate optimization tools by the popular review directory and SaaS platform FinancesOnline.

GetSiteControl is also one of the top 20 Conversion Rate Optimization Software products on FinancesOnline and was recommended in their What Is Conversion Rate Optimization Software guide!

GetSiteControl provides you with a set of friendly and lightweight call-to-action forms. You can create, edit, activate, deactivate and analyze all of them in a single user dashboard, which helps get an overview of the overall performance and make quick adjustments when needed.

Want to share your opinion? Click here to leave a review.

New Google Chrome ad blocker: should you be worried?

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on March 2nd, 2018

The short answer is "no". Your GetSiteControl popups will not be affected by the new Chrome ad blocking update. We have received several questions from our customers who are worried about this new feature affecting GetSiteControl widgets on their websites, so we decided to investigate this question further and write this post to answer any concerns you might have.

What is this ad-blocking update?

Last year Google announced an update to their Chrome browser that was designed to "improve advertising on the web" and on February 15 the update was released as promised. Now Chrome blocks ads considered "frustrating or intrusive". Some examples of such ads are full-page ad interstitials, ads that unexpectedly play sound, and flashing ads. To come up with the types of ads that are considered the most annoying by users, Google conducted a big research aimed to identify the most intrusive ad experiences. Based on the results of this survey, Better Ads Standards were devised. If you want to learn more about the types of ads that are now blocked by Chrome, check the Coalition for Better Ads website.

Do we need to worry?

Only if there are intrusive ads on your website. If you want to know for sure, you can see detailed results, such as the specific violations of the Better Ads Standards if they were found, via the Ad Experience Report in Google’s Search Console.

However, your GetSiteControl widgets will not be affected by this update and will not be blocked by Chrome. This new update is only about ads, and GetSiteControl widgets are not ads. To quote Google, "an “ad” is promotional content displayed on the web as the result of a commercial transaction with a third party." This means advertising only, things like ads served by AdSense and DoubleClick, not email lead forms, discount popups, surveys, etc.

New Valentine's Day icons + 5 marketing ideas

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on February 8th, 2018

New Valentine's Day icons for marketing promotions

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner which means businesses around the world are flexing their romantic advertising muscles. How about you? Are you preparing any Valentine's Day themed offers and promotions? Valentine's Day marketing is not only for hotels, restaurants, florists and jewelers, it's a great opportunity for any website to create engaging online marketing campaigns inspired by the most romantic day of the year.

To make it easier for you to create beautiful Valentine's Day marketing campaigns, we have added new icons that you can add to your promotional pop-ups in just a couple of clicks. The new icons are already in your dashboard, ready to be added to your website widgets. If you need help with creating a popup with an image, like the one below, check out this step-by-step guide.

GetSiteControl now integrates with 1,000 other products!

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on January 11th, 2018

GetSiteControl now integrates with 1,000 other apps via Zapier!

We know that getting your work done requires a whole lot of different web tools. In fact, the average business uses between 10 and 16 apps. You have your email app, CRM, note-taking tool, cloud storage tool, team communication app, along with project management tools, various to-do lists and your GetSiteControl widgets, of course. Sometimes, it can be a struggle to get them all working together. Now, thanks to Zapier, GetSiteControl has 1,000 integrations which means you can choose your favorite tools and easily integrate them with GetSiteControl.

GetSiteControl now connects to 1,000 other web tools, thanks to our Zapier integration. Zapier is an awesome workflow automation tool that lets you set up your own codeless integrations called “Zaps”. Zaps will automatically send information from one tool to another, so you’ll spend less time manually transferring data between your business tools and can dedicate more focus to creative, big picture tasks.

New holiday icons + 5 Christmas popup ideas

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on December 9th, 2017

New Christmas icons for your website popups!

How is it the 9th of December already?! It's time to decorate your Christmas tree and your website!

Are you planning any special holiday-themed promotions this year? Do you want your website to look a little more festive? Create fun Christmas popups with our newly added holiday icon set! The new icons are already available in your dashboard. To add one of these fun images to your popup, simply open the Appearance tab, click to Add image and then click Add from gallery. Find step-by-step instructions on how to add an image to your widget here.

🎄 Holiday popup ideas 🎄

If you don't have any specific promotions in mind yet, here are some ideas for holiday widgets you can add to your website.

Google-friendly mobile popups

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on December 4th, 2017

Google-friendly mobile popups

Over the last several years Google has been taking measures to improve the user experience of mobile users. One of the changes introduced earlier this year was the "intrusive interstitial" update. We know some of you have been worried about being penalized for using GetSiteControl widgets, so let's discuss what this update means and how you can make sure your website doesn't violate Google's guidelines.

According to Google, an intrusive interstitial is a popup, banner or overlay that can interfere with the user experience on mobile devices. Simply put, Google doesn't like popups that take up most of the mobile screen.

Since some of GetSiteControl widgets fit this description, we decided we needed to provide our customers with an option that would let them comply with the guidelines on interstitials.

[NEW] Google-friendly mobile popups

While Google's official guidelines and definitions are rather vague, they do say that to comply with the guidelines, interstitials should "use a reasonable amount of screen space". Now you have the option to make your GetSiteControl widgets do just that. Simply check the option Enable unobtrusive mobile view on the Appearance tab and your popups will take no more than 30% of the screen when viewed on mobile devices. If you want to see how your widget will look like on an actual mobile device, switch to the mobile preview using the buttons under the preview window.

Important things to remember:

  • There seems to be no reason to panic even if you do use classic popups. In Google's own words, "this new signal is just one of hundreds of signals that are used in ranking. The intent of the search query is still a very strong signal, so a page may still rank highly if it has great, relevant content."
  • The update only affects popups on mobile devices, desktop popups are not affected.

If you have any questions about the new 'unobstrusive' mobile feature, feel free to contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.