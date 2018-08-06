Before we begin, a quick note — all of the examples you will see in this post can be easily recreated using GetSiteControl widgets. The owls are also included 🦉

Today we would like to focus on blogs and how you can use popups to get more traffic and engagement for your blog. There are different kinds of blogs, of course, so details may vary depending on what you are writing about and who your readers are. However, no matter what type of blog you have - a personal blog, a business blog, a professional blog - we are sure you want more readers. That's one common goal of every blogger - to get more fans and followers. In this post, we are going to talk about five types of website popups that will help you increase engagement, get more views and traffic, get more subscribers and exposure.

Email newsletter subscription

It's common practice to invite your blog readers to subscribe to your email newsletter. You have probably noticed that many bloggers choose to use opt-in popups to collect emails on their blog. The reason popup lead forms are so popular is very simple - they work.

However, you do need to put some thought into creating your popup opt-in form:

It should match your website design and look good. There is no need to compromise your website's appearance for the sake of email leads;

The form should have the right incentive. What is it your readers will get if they subscribe? What's the value for them? It can be unique content that they can't get anywhere else, it can be an e-book or a downloadable report, it can even be a chance to win something. Always remember that the wording is very important and can greatly affect the popup's CTR;

The popup should appear at the right moment. In most cases, you don't want to show it as soon as someone opens the page. They don't yet know what your blog is about, right? There are several options you can use to avoid this: delayed popups that appear after a certain time period; scroll-triggered popups; exit popups; popups targeted to returning visitors only; popups displayed on selected pages only. To choose the right scenario, think about how visitors behave when they visit your blog. If you are not sure, you can always run an A/B test to see which behavior gets the best results;

Consider adding an autoresponder email to thank your readers for subscribing, send links to useful resources or a link to download the promised content.

