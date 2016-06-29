What's new: Multiple users & Chat operators

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on June 29th, 2016

What's new: Multiple users & Chat operators

Exciting news! We’ve just released a major update that many of our users have been waiting for.

You can now add multiple managers and multiple chat operators to your GetSiteControl account!

This new functionality makes GetSiteControl a great choice for owners of multiple websites and for bigger teams. Now you don’t need to do all the work in your GetSiteControl account yourself, you can easily delegate these tasks to other members of your team. You can even assign different tasks to different people: let some of them handle live chats while others create widgets for new campaigns, deal with email marketing or conduct online surveys.

Get 3 months of Plus access for free!

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on March 25th, 2016

Share your feedback about GetSiteControl and get 3 months of premium access for free

We hope you all had a lovely Easter!

We are happy to announce that we are extending our special offer. You can get three months of premium features for your account for free!

All you need to do is share your feedback about GetSiteControl on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ or any other social media, on your website or blog.

Here is what you get

Three months of access to all Plus features including:

  • Custom images
  • Autoresponder
  • Skip logic in surveys
  • A/B testing
  • Advanced targeting

What you need to do

Simply share a link to GetSiteControl on any social media or write about it on your website or blog. Basically, share your opinion about GetSiteControl anywhere on the Internet and send a link to your post to contact@getsitecontrol.com to claim your free upgrade.

This offer is valid for free users only.

Introducing the new GetSiteControl plugin for WordPress

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on March 17th, 2016

New GetSiteControl Widgets plugin for WordPress

Greetings to all WordPress users!

We are proud to announce the release of our new official WordPress plugin. It’s already available for download from the WordPress Plugin directory.

It’s a free plugin for WordPress that lets you easily install GetSiteControl widgets and display them on your website. The plugin adds GetSiteControl script into the code of your website so that you don’t need to deal with code. After installing the plugin you will be able to create beautiful widgets and publish them on your website at once.

You still need to have a registered GetSiteControl account because you will manage your actual widgets from your GetSiteControl dashboard. However, the plugin makes the initial setup much easier. Don’t worry, you can sign up for a free account right from your WordPress dashboard.

If you need help with installing GetSiteControl on a WordPress site, check these step-by-step instructions.

Once you install the plugin, you will get access to seven cool engagement tools for your website: contact forms, live chats, surveys, opt-in forms, promo messages, follow and share social media buttons. You can easily manage all of these from a single dashboard, create new widgets, manage existing ones, turn them on and off with a click of a button. All the engagement tools you need in a single time-saving plugin!

Download GetSiteControl Widgets plugin for WordPress.

Chat widget: online & offline status

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on February 16th, 2016

We have recently introduced a new Chat widget feature we hope you will find useful. The Chat widget can now display two statuses - one when the operator is online and the other when the operator is offline. So your website visitors will always know whether there is an operator online and available to chat.

Not everyone can provide 24/7 live chat service and not everyone needs to do it really, it all depends on the type of website you have. Now you can chat with your website visitors when you have time for it and configure a friendly custom message for when you don’t.

Offline status in the Chat widget

What's new: MadMimi, ActiveCampaign, Campaign Monitor integrations and more

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on January 19th, 2016

GetSiteControl is now integrated with MadMimi, ActiveCampaign and Campaign Monitor

If you are actively using GetSiteControl you might have noticed some of the new features already, but if you haven’t, read on to find out about these recently added updates:

  • MadMimi integration
  • ActiveCampaign integration
  • Campaign Monitor integration
  • Free custom colors
  • API tagreting
  • Survey welcome page

Mad Mimi, ActiveCampaign and Campaign Monitor

Three new integrations are now available. You can integrate your account with Mad Mimi, ActiveCampaign or Campaign Monitor. It means that all the email addresses collected with a Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget will be automatically sent to the selected service and added to the mailing list you specify. So, if you are using any of these three services for email marketing we highly recommend setting up automatic export of the data collected with your GetSiteControl widgets. If you need help with setting it up, check these guides for step-by-step instructions:

How to integrate your Subscribe widget with Mad Mimi
How to integrate your Subscribe widget with ActiveCampaign
How to integrate your Subscribe widget with Campaign Monitor

New Chat widget is here!

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on November 12th, 2015

It’s been a little while since our last update but that’s because we’ve been working hard to bring you a brand new widget.

The seventh GetSiteControl widget is called Chat and it’s a live chat for your website!

Live chat widget for your websiteWith this new widget you can chat with your website visitors in real time. Live chat is a great engagement booster. You can help your existing customers and prospects instantly solve issues and find answers to their questions getting more happy customers and conversions as a result.

It’s free

The Chat widget is included in the Free plan, so you can add a live chat to your website for free! If you don’t yet have an account with us, create one, it will take less than a minute.

What's new: use native network colors for your Follow and Share widgets

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on August 13th, 2015

Today we would like to introduce a small feature that can have a large impact on your website appearance. Will you please look to the right now. Can you see something different about the Share buttons we are using? That’s right, they are now different colors, each color being the native color of the social network.

Use native colors for social media Follow buttons on your website

You can change the color scheme of your own Follow and Share widgets in just one click: just open the necessary widget and check the check-box that says Use native colors of social networks. That’s it, very easy.

Use native colors for social media Share buttons on your website

It’s totally up to you to decide which option better suits your website design. You can choose to use native social media colors because these colors are strongly associated with the corresponding social media sites, so it can help your website visitors find the necessary Follow or Share buttons faster. On the other hand, a custom color can be a better match to your website design and just suit its overall appearance better.

Adding social media buttons to your website is very easy, but if you need help with it you can always check these how-to guides:

How to add social media follow buttons to your website
How to add social sharing buttons to your website

Floating buttons on the side of the page are the most popular position for social media links, but there are other options as well. You can choose to make your social widget into a top bar or bottom bar, a small panel at the bottom of the page, a slide-in or even a popup.

So, if you are looking for an easy way to add social media follow and share functionality to your website, we have the tools for you! Get them here for free.

What's new: survey logic and improved mobile view

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on July 28th, 2015

We have just released an update that includes some brand new functionality - survey logic! - and some improvements to the mobile version of GetSiteControl widgets. We will talk about the changes in the mobile view in a minute, but first let’s talk about survey logic.

What is survey logic?

In short, it’s sending respondents through different paths in a survey based on the answer they select. ‘Survey logic’, also known as ‘skip logic’, ‘conditional branching’ or simply ‘branching’ is when you are asked ‘Do you own a pet?’ in the first question and depending on what you answer you will see different questions after it. If you answer ‘Yes’ you might be asked what kind of pet you own. And if you answer ‘No’ then you might be sent straight to the end of the survey, see a ‘Thank you for participating’ message and be free to go, because all other questions in this survey just do not apply to you. That’s what survey logic is for, it allows you to ask the right questions to the right people.

Add skip logic (branching) to your website survey

A simple survey with no logic added is a linear set of questions in which questions go one after another and every respondent sees the same set of questions in the same order. With the help of survey logic you can create more than one path in a survey and make respondents see different number of questions or completely different sets of questions based on the answer they give.

AWeber & Constant Contact integrations, scheduler and more

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on June 25th, 2015

We have just released a bunch of new features, big and small, which we hope will help you manage your website widgets easier. Read on to find out how to show a widget only on Sundays, schedule widgets to start and stop automatically and use UTM tags to target specific groups of website visitors.

New integrations with AWeber and Constant Contact

null

If you use AWeber or Constant Contact to send email campaigns you can now sync your Subscribe widget to either of these services. All the email addresses collected with your website opt-in form will be automatically sent to the necessary contact list.

Until recently you could only sync your Subscribe widget with MailChimp. The feature turned out to be useful and very popuplar among our users because it allows you to connect your opt-in form to a contact list once and have all the new subscribers automatically added to the list.

Obviously not everyone is using MailChimp for email campaigns. So we listened to what our users say and chose to add integrations with AWeber and Constant Contact. Are you using something else? Tell us about it so that we knew what to plan next!

What's new: A/B testing

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on May 27th, 2015

Today we have a new feature to announce: A/B testing. It means, in a nutshell, that you can create two or more versions of the same widget and have them tested to see which one performs better. A/B tests have been a popular tool for quite some time now because they allow to precisely measure the effect the changes you make have on your sign-ups, downloads, registrations or purchases and use this data to implement only the changes that are sure to improve your site’s performance and increase conversions.

New A/B testing feature in GetSiteControl widgets

How it works

Let’s say you want to know whether a different call-to-action in your Subscribe widget will get you more subscribers. Or maybe you want to know where better to place your Promo bar - at the top of the page or at the bottom. There may be hundreds of examples, but it all comes down to whether or not the changes you are planning will improve your widget’s performance.

And so you create two versions of the same widget and add them to a test. Every website visitor will only see one version of the widget which will allow us to measure the performance of each of the versions. You can check test statistics any time on the dedicated A/B tests page and when you think that the collected data is enough to make a decision you can stop the test and deactivate the less successful variants in one click of a button.