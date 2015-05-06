What's new: mobile view, targeting and more

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on May 6th, 2015

We have just released a bunch of new useful features and most of them are based on the feedback we receive from our users! So if you have suggestions, feature requests or any other comments, please don’t hesitate to share those with us. OK, here’s what’s new:

New mobile view

We have completely redesigned the responsive mobile widget view. If your website is responsive your popup widgets will no longer be minimized when viewed on mobile devices. They will still be displayed as popups and their size will be adjusted to fit smaller screens. Here are examples of how a Follow, Survey and Subscribe popups will look like on a mobile device:

null

Bars, buttons and panels are now displayed in a minimized compact view when the site is opened on mobile devices.

Announcing the GetSiteControl Affiliate Program

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on April 21st, 2015

We’ve got a very exciting announcement today. We are launching a new GetSiteControl Affiliate Program which will let you earn money from every new customer you refer to GetSiteControl and even build a steady passive income.

null

How does it work?

As with any other affiliate program, once you sign up you will receive your own unique affiliate link to www.getsitecontrol.com. You can share this link via email, IM, Facebook, Twitter, on your website or blog or anywhere else. Simply refer the customer to our website and we will do the rest. When a new customer follows your link, signs up for an account and adds widgets to their website you will receive a commission. And if this customer upgrades to a paid plan you will get 30% of all their payments. That’s right, there are no time limitations. As long as the customers you have referred pay to us you will continue to get 30% of whatever sum they pay.

How much will I earn?

You will earn $3 for every new active customer who signs up through your referral link and 30% of all their future monthly or annual payments for the life of their account. As you refer more and more new customers your automatic recurring revenue can really begin to add up. Your affiliate commissions will be paid every 30 days via PayPal.

New pictures for your widgets: owls, monsters and stamps

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on April 7th, 2015

We’ve just added a whole lot of cool new pictures to the gallery! You can add any of these pictures to your widgets in just a few clicks: all you need to do is open your widget, check the Add image check-box and then click Choose from gallery to browse all the available images. The gallery is becoming quite extensive, so we have divided the images into categories that should make it easier for you to browse the gallery.

And the new categories are:

Monsters!

We are already using one of these guys in the exit widget on our own website. Here’s the one we have chosen:

null

This guy makes us smile every time we see the widget. And we’ve been told by some of our users that this fun widget was what made them stay on the website when they were going to leave!

If four-handed monsters are not your thing, we have 27 more monsters to choose from. Here are some of them:

null

What's new: stats, charts and drag-n-drop

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on April 6th, 2015

We have just released an update we don’t want you to miss, because this release is all about making it easier for you to manage your widgets.

Widget statistics at a glance

You can now view statistics on each of your widget represented by a chart and a world map. When you login to your GetSiteControl dashboard you will see that your widgets now have a new button called View statistics. Click this button to open the statistics page where you can view the widget’s impressions and clicks conveniently displayed on a bar graph. And there is also a world map that shows where the people who click your widgets come from.

null

St. Patrick's Day: engage your customers with holiday-themed promotions

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on March 4th, 2015

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, the day when everyone’s Irish, the day of shamrocks, leprechauns and the color green. That’s also a holiday that lends itself well to special themed promotions that are a tried and true way to engage your website audience.

You can set up a special holiday discount, run a contest or a giveaway. Whatever type of promotion you choose to do we can help you announce it on your website with a fun and eye-catching Promo notification. We have added a set of seven new images you can use to decorate your widget:

null

You can add any of these fun pictures to your widget in just a few clicks - all you need to do is open your widget, check the Add image check-box and then click Choose from gallery.

Here are a couple of examples of widgets you can put together using these St. Patrick Day themed images:

null

What's new: Add custom images to your widgets

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on January 20th, 2015

We are very excited to announce a brand new feature that opens up a multitude of new possibilities for creating unique custom widgets - you can now add images to your GetSiteControl widgets!

You can upload your own image or choose one of the pictures from our gallery to create unique widgets sure to attract your site visitors’ attention.

You can add custom images to Promo, Subscribe, Follow and Share widgets.

Here is an example of a Promo widget you can create to promote sales and discounts on your website:

Promo widget with an image

Get 3 months of premium access for free

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on December 29th, 2014

Share your experience with GetSiteControl and get 3 months of premium access for free

We hope you all have a wonderful holiday season!

It is the season of gift-giving and here is what we have prepared for you: 3 months of free access to all GetSiteControl Plus features. The Plus features include advanced color customization, targeting, autoresponder, custom images, A/B testing and survey logic. You will also have access to any other paid features that will be released during this period.

All we want you to do is to share your honest opinion about GetSiteControl widgets on any social network or on your blog if you have one. And please include a link to www.getsitecontrol.com in your post.

Then just send a link to your post to contact@getsitecontrol.com to get your prize.

That’s all, there are no other requirements. You can write a detailed review on your blog if you like to share product reviews with your readers or just share your feedback on Facebook, Google+ or even Twitter.

We are looking forward to hearing your opinion!

UPDATE! Please don’t forget to send links to your posts to contact@getsitecontrol.com. We don’t want to miss any of your awesome reviews!

What's new: Autoresponder, star rating and more

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on December 23rd, 2014

Despite the holiday season we’ve been busy around here, so we have more new features to show to you today!

Autoresponder

The Autoresponder feature allows you to create a letter that will be automatically emailed to your new subscribers, to those who have completed a survey on your website or to those who have sent you a message via a contact form. Contact, Subscribe and Survey widgets now all include this feature.

Autoresponder email

What’s new: Color it up!

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on December 8th, 2014

It’s been awhile since we posted an update, but we’ve been busy working on some seriously cool features here at GetSiteControl. These new features will help you create unique professionally looking widgets which will match your specific needs.

Customize the colors

If you are already familiar with GetSiteControl widgets you know that until recently you could only configure widget colors with the help of the automatic color matching tool. It means that you choose one base color and we match the rest of the colors, such as button and text colors, automatically. And this method works quite well as far as we can see. However, we have received requests from people who wanted more freedom in terms of colors. So now you have it! In the newly added Advanced color customization section you can now choose separate custom colors for all widget elements: buttons, headers, texts and background. You can create unique widgets that will perfectly match your corporate colors and your website design.

Promo widget with custom colors

Feature overview: Responsive mobile widgets

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on October 14th, 2014

Is your website optimized for mobile devices? If yes, please read on, as we will talk of how GetSiteControl widgets behave on mobile. And if no, why not? Responsive web design seems to have become a necessity because of the huge growth in mobile traffic. More and more people every day choose to browse the Internet from their smartphones and tablets instead of their PCs, we all do so many things on the go these days. Still mobile users aren’t converting at the same rate as desktop users, and the obvious reason for that is poor mobile user experience. You are very unlikely to order, buy or subscribe if you can’t click the right link because the site is not mobile friendly.

And what if your site is responsive, but you are in need of third-party tools, such as opt-in forms, surveys, contact form or social buttons. These should be responsive too, right? No problem! If you are using GetSiteControl on a responsive website your widgets will become responsive too.

Responsive contact forms and Share tools for websites