We’ve got a very exciting announcement today. We are launching a new GetSiteControl Affiliate Program which will let you earn money from every new customer you refer to GetSiteControl and even build a steady passive income.

How does it work?

As with any other affiliate program, once you sign up you will receive your own unique affiliate link to www.getsitecontrol.com. You can share this link via email, IM, Facebook, Twitter, on your website or blog or anywhere else. Simply refer the customer to our website and we will do the rest. When a new customer follows your link, signs up for an account and adds widgets to their website you will receive a commission. And if this customer upgrades to a paid plan you will get 30% of all their payments. That’s right, there are no time limitations. As long as the customers you have referred pay to us you will continue to get 30% of whatever sum they pay.

How much will I earn?

You will earn $3 for every new active customer who signs up through your referral link and 30% of all their future monthly or annual payments for the life of their account. As you refer more and more new customers your automatic recurring revenue can really begin to add up. Your affiliate commissions will be paid every 30 days via PayPal.