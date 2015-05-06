We have just released a bunch of new useful features and most of them are based on the feedback we receive from our users! So if you have suggestions, feature requests or any other comments, please don’t hesitate to share those with us. OK, here’s what’s new:
New mobile view
We have completely redesigned the responsive mobile widget view. If your website is responsive your popup widgets will no longer be minimized when viewed on mobile devices. They will still be displayed as popups and their size will be adjusted to fit smaller screens. Here are examples of how a Follow, Survey and Subscribe popups will look like on a mobile device:
Bars, buttons and panels are now displayed in a minimized compact view when the site is opened on mobile devices.