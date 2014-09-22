The recently released Survey widget was not the only feature we have been working on here at GetSiteControl. There’s so much new stuff that it just did not fit into the previous post. So, today we’d like to tell you what other new features we have prepared for you.

New Slide-out layout

OK, so this name might not be final, but the layout itself is here to stay, because it can be useful for so many things. When you go to create your next widget or edit an existing one check out the two new layouts you can now choose for your widgets. They are neat forms sitting either in the bottom right or bottom left corner of the page. They are quite eye-catching but not as obtrusive as a central pop-up window might be. Your website visitors are sure to notice them, but a widget like this will not prevent them from browsing around your website. Yet they will still see your message.