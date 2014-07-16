For our first blog post we have chosen some really good news - a brand new widget that will help you make your existing customers happier and gain new ones.

Our goal here at GetSiteControl is to create a set of website widgets that will be truly comprehensive, widgets that are easy to add and easy to manage. We want to create a place where a website owner can find everything they need, widget-wise. And we are making steady progress towards this challenging goal.

Today we are happy to announce the release of the new Contact widget, the 5th in the family of GetSiteControl widgets. This useful little tool needs no introduction. It is a website contact form we are all familiar with, the one you use to collect customer feedback, receive questions, technical issues and any other types of requests. Please welcome GetSiteControl Contact: