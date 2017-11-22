Today we would like to introduce a couple of recently released features requested by our customers. If you are subscribed to our newsletter you would have heard of these features already. If you are not yet subscribed and would like to receive email updates, click the Subscribe tab on the right.
Now, here is what's new.
Target visitors by language
We have added one more targeting option to help you show the right messages to the right audience. You can now choose to show widgets only to visitors speaking a certain language. If you have a multi-lingual website or if you know your visitors speak different languages, you can now make your widgets speak the same language as they do.
If you are using GetSiteControl widgets on your website, chances are high you capture email leads with at least one of them. The most obvious way to collect emails is to use the Subscribe widget but you can also collect your visitors' contact details with a Contact widget or Survey widget. Collected emails are stored in your dashboard and can be downloaded as a spreadsheet at any time. But if you are using a third-party app to send newsletters, downloading the list from GetSiteControl and then uploading it manually to your email marketing app is a bit cumbersome. Third-party integrations allow you to avoid that extra work. Simply choose what app you want to send emails to and GetSiteControl will be automatically adding them to your mailing list.
Do I need to pay extra?
If you are a Plus or Pro customer, the new integrations are already included in your subscription plan! You can enable any of these new integration options in the Site settings section of your dashboard. If you are a Free customer and want to integrate your widgets with one of these third-party apps, you will need to upgrade your plan.
That's all for today but there are more new features coming your way very soon, so keep your eyes peeled 😉
Two days ago GetSiteControl was featured on Product Hunt! If you are familiar with Product Hunt you'll know that being featured is an important milestone in the life of a tech company. If you haven't heard of Product Hunt, it's one of the best websites on the Internet to discover new tech products, so definitely worth checking out.
We are happy to report that the response from the Product Hunt community was very positive. On the day of the launch, we received 20 positive reviews (and no negative ones!), 20 comments and about 200 upvotes. We also made it to the Popular section!
Have you noticed GetSiteControl website has undergone a little makeover? Check out our new home page if you haven’t seen it yet. In addition to refreshing the home page design, we have also updated all the individual widget pages to make them easier to understand and navigate. Here is an example!
Our aim was to try to communicate our message clearer, make it easier for everyone who visits our website to understand what it is that we do and how GetSiteControl tools can help them increase engagement on their websites. With this objective in mind we've tried to remove unnecessary clutter and organize elements according to importance to visitors.
We have also updated the main website colors to increase contrast and make the design pop. We really like the new subtle animation that adds a bit of interest without being too distracting. Do check out our new product pages if you've got a minute - Subscribe, Contact, Promo, Survey, Chat, Follow, Share - and feel free to tell us what you think!
Have you heard of AlternativeTo? It's a free service that helps you find better alternatives to practically any web-based software, desktop computer software and mobile apps. The best part is that all recommendations are crowd-sourced which makes the data trustworthy.
Today we'd like to talk about exit intent technology and show you how you can use it to improve your website's conversion rate. Exit intent popups are an incredibly popular marketing tool and that's because they are very effective. Unlike traditional popups that jump right at you as soon as you open a page, exit popups are less intrusive and do not interfere with website browsing. And they still do the job!
So, what's an exit popup?
An exit popup is a modal window that's shown to website visitors right before they close the page. The technology is based on mouse movement tracking and triggers the popup when the visitor's mouse is reaching to close the tab or browser or to go to another site. You've probably seen these popups many times. They offer discounts or free shipping, invite you to subscribe or share the site on social media, offer free downloads or ask you to leave feedback. There are so many possible ways to use exit intent technology and today we are going to share five examples that you can easily implement on your own website using GetSiteControl tools.
Today we'd like to announce an exciting update for those of you who prefer to use live chat to communicate with your website visitors. GetSiteControl Chat widget can now be integrated with Slack! Slack is a team communication tool used by thousands of teams and millions of users. If you are not yet familiar with Slack, check it out!
Christmas is well and truly on its way. Is your website ready? Are you preparing any special holiday offers and discounts for the visitors of your website or online store? If yes, then we have something for you to help you promote all those sales and special offers.
We have added two sets of new festive images for all your holiday promotional needs - Santas, deer, snowmen, christmas trees and other Christmas-themed images are already in the gallery in your dashboard. You can easily create a Promo popup with a festive image to promote sales, discounts and special deals.
Did you know you can add animated GIFs to your GetSiteControl widgets? Well, you can! Add your own custom GIF or choose one from the gallery to create fun animated popups that will surely grab your website visitors' attention.
Add a GIF to your Promo widget to create cool-looking popup notifications or promotions like the one that popped up when you opened this page. If you want to see it again, click here.
Click here to see another example of a Promo widget featuring a GIF from the gallery. If you want to use one of the premade GIFs, simply open your widget, check the Add image check-box and then click on the Choose from gallery link. There are more than 40 GIFs to choose from. Just click on one of them to see a live preview in the preview window.