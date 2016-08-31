Greetings to all WordPress users!

We are proud to announce the release of our new official WordPress plugin. It's already available for download from the WordPress Plugin directory.

It's a free plugin for WordPress that lets you easily install GetSiteControl widgets and display them on your website. The plugin adds GetSiteControl script into the code of your website so that you don't need to deal with code. After installing the plugin you will be able to create beautiful widgets and publish them on your website at once.

You still need to have a registered GetSiteControl account because you will manage your actual widgets from your GetSiteControl dashboard. However, the plugin makes the initial setup much easier. Don't worry, you can sign up for a free account right from your WordPress dashboard.

If you need help with installing GetSiteControl on a WordPress site, check these step-by-step instructions.

Once you install the plugin, you will get access to seven cool engagement tools for your website: contact forms, live chats, surveys, opt-in forms, promo messages, follow and share social media buttons. You can easily manage all of these from a single dashboard, create new widgets, manage existing ones, turn them on and off with a click of a button. All the engagement tools you need in a single time-saving plugin!

Download GetSiteControl Widgets plugin for WordPress.