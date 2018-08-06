How to use popups on your blog to get more fans and followers

Before we begin, a quick note — all of the examples you will see in this post can be easily recreated using GetSiteControl widgets. The owls are also included 🦉

Today we would like to focus on blogs and how you can use popups to get more traffic and engagement for your blog. There are different kinds of blogs, of course, so details may vary depending on what you are writing about and who your readers are. However, no matter what type of blog you have - a personal blog, a business blog, a professional blog - we are sure you want more readers. That's one common goal of every blogger - to get more fans and followers. In this post, we are going to talk about five types of website popups that will help you increase engagement, get more views and traffic, get more subscribers and exposure.

Email newsletter subscription

It's common practice to invite your blog readers to subscribe to your email newsletter. You have probably noticed that many bloggers choose to use opt-in popups to collect emails on their blog. The reason popup lead forms are so popular is very simple - they work.

However, you do need to put some thought into creating your popup opt-in form:

It should match your website design and look good. There is no need to compromise your website's appearance for the sake of email leads;

The form should have the right incentive. What is it your readers will get if they subscribe? What's the value for them? It can be unique content that they can't get anywhere else, it can be an e-book or a downloadable report, it can even be a chance to win something. Always remember that the wording is very important and can greatly affect the popup's CTR;

The popup should appear at the right moment. In most cases, you don't want to show it as soon as someone opens the page. They don't yet know what your blog is about, right? There are several options you can use to avoid this: delayed popups that appear after a certain time period; scroll-triggered popups; exit popups; popups targeted to returning visitors only; popups displayed on selected pages only. To choose the right scenario, think about how visitors behave when they visit your blog. If you are not sure, you can always run an A/B test to see which behavior gets the best results;

Consider adding an autoresponder email to thank your readers for subscribing, send links to useful resources or a link to download the promised content.

You can use the Subscribe widget to create a perfect lead generation popup for your blog.

Announce giveaways and contests

If you organize giveaways or contests for your blog readers, you need to make sure as many of them know about the current promotion as possible. You will, of course, promote the giveaway or contest on social media and we will talk about this in a bit. But you do need to make sure that every person who visits your blog knows about the giveaway. Popups are perfect for this task!

Create an eye-catching popup with a matching image and a link to the page where readers can enter the giveaway.

Pro tip: since most giveaway and contests run for a limited time, you need to make sure your popup disappears when the promotion ends. You can use the scheduler to choose the exact date on which your popup needs to stop appearing.

To create a popup promoting a contest or giveaway, use the Promo widget.

Get more people sharing your content on social media

Social media is an indispensable tool for any blogger who wants to grow their audience, so make sure sharing your blog content is as easy as possible. Social media 'Share' buttons should be easily accessible on every blog post, of course. But you can also use additional tools to suggest sharing on social media. Readers do not always remember that sharing on social media is an option. Remind them with a fun popup! You can use the popup to tell your audience how important their shares are to you (maybe with a classic 'Sharing is caring'). You can also explain why their friends and followers on social media will find your content useful.

Pro tip: pay attention to which social networks you include. Giving too many options is not always a good idea and can actually stop people from taking action. Make sure you only include social networks that are important to you and relevant to your blog.

To create a social media sharing popup, use the Share widget.

Promote featured blog posts or new content

Do you have super popular blog posts that get the most attention and engagement? Do you want to highlight a particular post from some time ago? Do you want to attract attention to the latest content? You can do all of this with a promotional popup. Make sure blog visitors find the content you want them to find. Lead them to this content with the help of a custom popup.

Pro tip: create an exit-intent popup that will be shown just before visitors leave the site. This is a great time to show a 'Have you seen this?' popup with a link to something cool visitors might have missed.

Use a Promo widget to promote your blog posts.

Promote your social media profiles

These days blogging and social media go hand-in-hand. If you want to grow your blog audience, you should also put effort into promoting your social media accounts. If you have a YouTube channel, an Instagram page or a Facebook group you are putting your time and effort into maintaining, you should invite your blog readers to follow you on these social media sites to stay connected to your audience through social media.

Use a Follow widget to promote your social media accounts.

And here are our five tips on how to use popups on your blog to grow your fan base. Are you using popups on your blog already? Do share your experience if you do, we love hearing from you!