How to add to cart action
The Add to cart action is a great tool for upselling and cross-selling campaigns as it allows your customers to grab a suggested product in a few clicks.
Let’s take a closer look at how to set this up.
1. Assign the action
First of all, you need to assign the action to a button. You can do it in the
Buttons section, on the Design tab.
Choose the necessary button and assign the
Add to cart action.
2. Choose the product variant
After clicking
Add to cart, you’ll see two options: Add product variant from current page and Add custom product variant.
Let’s focus on both of them.
The
Add product variant from current page option will add the product from the page a customer is viewing.
The
Add custom product variant option allows you to specify which product should be added to the customer’s cart. In this case, you can specify any other product (or products) that isn’t featured on the current page.
Choose a product (or products) you’d like to add to the customer’s cart.
3. Choose where to redirect customers
After selecting the product type, choose where to redirect your customer.
If you want them to stay on the current page, select
Do not redirect.
Quick reminder
Don’t forget to specify the necessary page (or pages) on the
Targeting tab of your widget. In our guide, you can learn more about page targeting.
You can also choose one of the preset pages available.
For instance, you can show the popup on product pages: just choose
Product pages in the list and the targeting will be set automatically.
That’s it! Now you can easily upsell and cross-sell goods providing your customers a great experience with your service.