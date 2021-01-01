How to add to cart action

The Add to cart action is a great tool for upselling and cross-selling campaigns as it allows your customers to grab a suggested product in a few clicks.

Let’s take a closer look at how to set this up.

1. Assign the action

First of all, you need to assign the action to a button. You can do it in the Buttons section, on the Design tab.

Choose the necessary button and assign the Add to cart action.

2. Choose the product variant

After clicking Add to cart , you’ll see two options: Add product variant from current page and Add custom product variant .

Let’s focus on both of them.

The Add product variant from current page option will add the product from the page a customer is viewing.

The Add custom product variant option allows you to specify which product should be added to the customer’s cart. In this case, you can specify any other product (or products) that isn’t featured on the current page.

Choose a product (or products) you’d like to add to the customer’s cart.