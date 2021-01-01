How to integrate widgets with MuxEmail

If you use MuxEmail for email marketing and Getsitecontrol widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Choose the necessary mailing list and Getsitecontrol will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

1. Find the Integrations tab

You can connect your Getsitecontrol account to MuxEmail when editing your widget. Сhoose the Integrations tab in the top bar.

2. Connect your Getsitecontrol account to MuxEmail

In the Third party integrations section, click the Add application link and choose MuxEmail from the drop-down list.

Fill in the Workplace ID and API key fields and click Save .

To find your Workplace ID and API key , open your MuxEmail account, click My account , choose My Profile from the drop-down list and switch to MuxEmail tokens .

3. Map your widget fields

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the MuxEmail list. Click the Map widget fields button to check that the fields are properly matched. You can map the form fields, assign tags and add new custom fields. Read more about field mapping here.

When the fields are mapped, click OK . That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the MuxEmail contacts list.