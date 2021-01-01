How to integrate widgets with MuxEmail

If you use MuxEmail for email marketing and Getsitecontrol widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Choose the necessary mailing list and Getsitecontrol will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

1. Find the Integrations tab

You can connect your Getsitecontrol account to MuxEmail when editing your widget. Сhoose the Integrations tab in the top bar.

Getsitecontrol dashboard with the highlighted Integrations bar

2. Connect your Getsitecontrol account to MuxEmail

In the Third party integrations section, click the Add application link and choose MuxEmail from the drop-down list.

ntegrations section with the highlighted MuxEmail item in the dropdown list

Fill in the Workplace ID and API key fields and click Save.

Integration settings modal window

To find your Workplace ID and API key, open your MuxEmail account, click My account, choose My Profile from the drop-down list and switch to MuxEmail tokens.

Muxemail tokens in muxemail account

3. Map your widget fields

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the MuxEmail list. Click the Map widget fields button to check that the fields are properly matched. You can map the form fields, assign tags and add new custom fields. Read more about field mapping here.

Widget fields mapping modal window

When the fields are mapped, click OK. That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the MuxEmail contacts list.

You can connect your widget to more than one third-party application. Click the +Add application link to add another integration for the current widget.

