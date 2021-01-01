How to integrate widgets with Salesforce

If you use Salesforce for email marketing and Getsitecontrol widgets to collect email addresses from your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Connect Salesforce and Getsitecontrol will add every new contact to your Leads list automatically.

1. Find the Integrations tab

You can connect your Getsitecontrol account to Salesforce when editing your widget. Choose the Integrations tab in the top bar.

2. Connect your Salesforce account

In the Third party integrations section, click the +Add application link and choose Salesforce from the drop-down list.

Enter your Salesforce account credentials and click Log in .

Once your accounts are connected, all new contacts collected by your Getsitecontrol forms will be sent to Leads in Salesforce.

3. Map your widget fields

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the Salesforce list. Click the Map widget fields button to check that the fields are properly matched. You can read more about field mapping here.

After you've matched the fields, click OK . That’s it!