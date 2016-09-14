How to change your account email

Summary Open your GetSiteControl dashboard Click on your username in the top right corner → choose Profile Enter the new address into the Email field → click Save



Your account email is the address you specified when creating your GetSiteControl account. This is the email invoices and weekly statistics updates are sent to. If you want to change your main account address, follow the steps below.

Sign in to your GetSiteControl account, click on your username in the top right corner of the page and choose Profile from the drop-down menu.

Enter your new email address into the Email field. Here you can also change your display name and password.

Click Save to save the changes.

Please note that you will now log in to your GetSiteControl account with the new address. Invoices and statistics updates will now also be sent to the new address.

Other articles you might find helpful: