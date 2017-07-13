How to add a callback request form to your website

Summary Click Create widget → choose Contact On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your form Switch to Content → click Choose template → choose Callback form Use the Add field button to add custom fields to the form Click OK → activate the widget



GetSiteControl Contact widget allows you to quickly create a custom callback request form and add it to your website. Use the pre-made template or choose your own custom fields depending on the information you want to collect. Whenever someone fills out the form on the website, you will receive an instant email notification with all the submitted details.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard, click Create widget and choose Contact from the list of available widget types.

Step 2

On the Appearance tab choose where on the page you want to position your callback widget. There are 9 widget positions to choose from, so you can make your form as discreet or as prominent as you want.

Select a color for the form. You can choose a custom color for each element or use the Apply theme button to choose one main color and have all other colors matched automatically.

Step 3

Go to the Content tab and click on the Choose template link to see the list of available form templates. Choose Callback form from the list.

Review the default fields. You can remove any unwanted fields and add new custom fields to the form depending on the information you want to collect about your website visitors.

By default, the form includes the following fields:

Name

Phone

Best time to call

Comments

Email notifications are enabled by default.

When you are done editing your widget, click OK to save it. Activate the widget and it will go live on your website at once.

Now your website visitors will be able to fill in the callback request form if they want you to give them a call. Your sales or support team will receive an instant email notification and will make a call at the time that suits the customer.

