How to add a contact form to your website

Summary Click Create widget → choose Contact On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your form Switch to Content → edit the default message if necessary Go to Integrations → enter your notification email address Click OK → activate the widget



An online contact form is an easy way to let your website visitors get in touch when they have questions, suggestions or comments. With the Contact widget you can quickly create a custom contact form for your website.

Step 1

Sign in to your GetSiteControl account. If you do not yet have an account, create one, it is free.

Step 2

When you are in your Dashboard, click the Create widget button and select Contact from the drop-down list.

Step 3

On the Appearance tab choose where to position your contact form so that it suits your website design and structure. The most popular position for contact forms is a bottom panel that you can place either on the right or on the left side of the page.

Step 4

Next, choose what color you want your contact form to be. Click Apply theme to choose the main color and have all other colors matched automatically. You can also choose from the colors used on your actual website (Website colors). If you want to use custom colors for elements of the widget, use the Colors section.

Step 5

Switch to the Content tab and fill in the text fields for the title, description and labels or leave the default texts if they suit you. The preview window on the right will display the changes you make in real time.

Click the Choose template link if you want to check the list of available contact form templates.

Step 6

One last thing you need to configure is the email address you want to receive messages from your website visitors to. Switch to the Integrations tab and enter the necessary email address.

Here you can also create an autoresponder, a letter that will be automatically sent to everyone who has filled out the contact form.

Step 7

When you are done editing your new widget, click OK. Please note that when you first create a widget it is not activated and not displayed on your website. When you are ready to publish the widget, activate it.

That’s it. Your contact form has been published and your website visitors can now easily contact you with questions and feedback. You will receive their messages by email and can reply to them right from your inbox.

