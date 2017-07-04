How to add a feedback form to your website

Summary Click Create widget → choose Contact On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your form Switch to Content → edit the default message if necessary Use the Add field button to add custom fields to the form Click OK → activate the widget



With GetSiteControl, you can quickly and easily create a custom feedback form for your website. Make it easy for your website visitors to send their comments and suggestions right from the website. Customize the form to suit your needs and receive instant email notifications when someone fills out the form.

Step 1

Sign in to your GetSiteControl dashboard, click Create widget and choose Contact from the list.

Step 2

On the Appearance tab choose a color for the form. Use the Position section to choose where on the page you want your form to appear.

Step 3

Switch to the Content tab and edit the Title and Description if necessary. If you want to add custom fields to the form, use the +Add field button. You can also delete some of the default fields and customize the text on the button (‘Send feedback’, ‘Submit’, etc.).

When you are done editing the form, click OK to save it. When you are ready to publish it on the website, activate the widget from your dashboard.

As soon as the form goes live, your website visitors will be able to submit their feedback through the form. You will receive instant email notifications about new messages and will be able to reply to them right from your inbox.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.