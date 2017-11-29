How to integrate widgets with Mautic

Summary Log in to GetSiteControl → click Site settings → open Integrations Click Connect next to Mautic → enter your Mautic Username, Password and URL Username and Password are your Mautic account details. URL is the URL of your installation or account Go back to the dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget (Subscribe, Contact or Survey) Switch to Integrations → choose Mautic from the drop-down list under Third party integrations Choose a mailing list using the drop-down menu Click Map widget fields → match fields → click OK



If you use Mautic for email marketing and GetSiteControl widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and GetSiteControl will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

Follow the steps below to integrate your Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget with Mautic.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard and click Site settings at the top of the page.

Open the Integrations tab.

Find Mautic in the list of applications and click Connect.

Fill in the Username, Password and URL fields.

Username and Password are your Mautic account details. URL is the URL of your Mautic installation (self-hosted) or your Mautic account (SaaS).

You can see that Mautic is now connected. Here you can also disconnect it if necessary.

Step 2

Go back to the list of your widgets, find the one you want to connect to Mautic and click Edit. Open the Integrations tab.

Select Mautic from the drop-down list under Third-party integrations.

Use the second drop-down menu to choose one of your existing Mautic lists. This is the list new GetSiteControl subscribers will be copied to.

Click the Map widget fields link and make sure the fields of your widget are correctly matched to those of your Mautic list. Here you can choose what information you want GetSiteControl to send to Mautic and what fields these details should be added to. You can read more about field mapping here.

Click OK to save the changes. The widget is now connected to Mautic. Every time a website visitor submits their details via the widget on your website, the information will be instantly exported to Mautic.

Other articles you might find helpful:

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.