How to integrate your widgets with MailerLite

If you are using Subscribe, Contact or Survey widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily integrate your widgets with MailerLite. All captured emails will be automatically sent to the necessary MailerLite list.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard, click the Site settings link at the top of the page and switch to the Integrations tab. Find MailerLite in the list of applications and click Connect.

Enter your MailerLite API key.

To find your API key, log in to your MailerLite account, go to Integrations and click on Developer API. Copy the API key, go back to GetSiteControl and paste the key into the corresponding field.

Step 2

Now open the list of your widgets, find the one you want to connect to MailerLite and click Edit. Switch to the Integrations tab and choose MailerLite from the drop-down list under Third-party integrations.

Use the second drop-down menu to choose one of your MailerLite lists. This is the list captured emails will be copied to.

Click the Map widget fields link to make sure the fields of your widget are correctly matched to those of your MailerLite list. Here you can choose what information GetSiteControl will send to MailerLite and what fields it will be added to. You can read more about field mapping here.

Click OK to save the changes. Now every time a website visitor submits their email address using this widget, the infomation will be instantly exported to MailerLite.

