Zapier integration

Zapier is an integration platform that lets you connect 750+ web applications. It means that you can use it to send data from GetSiteControl to any other supported app. You can use it to send the information collected with a Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget to your email marketing app, CRM or helpdesk app.

To set up an integration you need to choose the two apps you want to connect and then select a ‘trigger’ and an ‘action’ to create a rule that says ‘do this if this happens’. Triggers and actions are simply events. They can be things like a “new email” or a “new contact”. A Zap (an integration between two apps) combines triggers and actions — whenever the trigger event occurs, Zapier automatically completes the action for you.

Use an existing Zap template

You can use one of the existing Zap templates. Here are some pre-made GetSiteControl integrations:

Create your own Zaps

Creating a new integration using Zapier is easy. Follow the steps below to create a Zap that will automatically send data from GetSiteControl to any other app supported by Zapier.

Step 1. Trigger

Sign in on Zapier and click the MAKE A ZAP! button.

Choose GetSiteControl as the Trigger App. The Trigger App is the one the data is sent from.

Then you will be offered to choose the trigger. There is only one available option - new submission. It’s when a Subscribe, Survey or Contact widget on your website is filled out by a website visitor.

Connect your GetSiteControl account if you haven’t done it yet or choose an existing account.

Select the necessary website and the widget you want to send data from.

Next, Zapier will test your trigger by exporting an existing submission. Make sure that there is at least one recently submitted email/message/survey response. If there is not, create one yourself by filling out the widget on your website.

Step 2. Action

Now, choose the Action App, the application data should be sent to.

Choose the action you want to be performed when someone fills out a form on your website. Depending on the app it can be adding a new contact, creating a ticket or task, sending a message, etc.

Connect a new account or choose an existing one.

Choose where exactly the data should be added within the app. The fields will depend on the app you are integrating. In our example we need to choose the mailing list new subscribers will be added to. We also need to tell Zapier which field in our widget it should take the email address from. You can also look through the optional fields to see if there is any other information you want to be synced.

After you have selected the two apps, the trigger and the action, you can name your Zap.

The last step is to turn the Zap on.

You can now see this new integration in the list of Zaps in your account.

While the Zap is on, every time a website visitor fills out your widget the data will be automatically sent to the selected app.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.