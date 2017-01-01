How to
Installation
- How to install widgets on a website
- How to install widgets through Google Tag Manager
- How to install widgets on WordPress
- How to install widgets on Blogger
- How to install widgets on Tumblr
- How to install widgets on Weebly
- How to install widgets on Shopify
- How to install widgets on Jimdo
- How to install widgets on Squarespace
- How to install widgets on Joomla
- How to install widgets on Bigcommerce
- How to install widgets on Volusion
- How to install widgets on 3dcart
- How to install widgets on Webydo
- How to install widgets on Rainmaker
General
- How to create your first widget
- How to add an image to your widget
- Behavior settings overview
- How to create a scroll triggered popup
- How to create a timed (delayed) popup
- How to set up start and end dates for a widget
- How to set up URL targeting (page targeting)
- How to target visitors by country, state or city
- How to target visitors by UTM parameters
- How to hide widgets on mobile devices
- How to change your widget font style
- How to set up an email autoresponder
- How to A/B test widgets
Account management
Integrations
- Connect your Chat widget to Slack
- How to integrate GetSiteControl with Google Analytics
- How to integrate your widgets with MailChimp
- How to integrate your widgets with Infusionsoft
- How to integrate your widgets with Constant Contact
- How to integrate your widgets with AWeber
- How to integrate your widgets with GetResponse
- How to integrate your widgets with MailerLite
- How to integrate your widgets with Mad Mimi
- How to integrate your widgets with iContact
- How to integrate your widgets with ConvertKit
- How to integrate your widgets with VerticalResponse
- How to integrate your widgets with Campaign Monitor
- How to integrate your widgets with Mailjet
- How to integrate your widgets with ActiveCampaign
- How to integrate your widgets with Drip
- How to integrate your widgets with EasySendy
- Zapier integration
- Field mapping for third party integrations
Developer documentation
Subscribe widget
- How to create an opt-in form (collect email addresses on your website)
- How to download the list of subscribers
- How to collect names with a Subscribe widget
- How to enable opt-in confirmation email (MailChimp only)
- How to create an exit-intent opt-in form
- How to add a floating opt-in bar to your website
- How to receive instant email notifications about new subscribers